Bulletin board: Find something to entertain yourself

Virtual event launches ‘In the Heights’

Before Hamilton became a global phenomenon, before Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name, a little show called In the Heights shook up Broadway with its hip-hop and salsa soundtrack and big, bilingual heart. In the new book In the Heights: Finding Home, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter tell the story of the show’s humble beginnings, from rehearsals in a bookstore basement to the Broadway smash (and soon-to-be feature film) that created an unbreakable community and a new kind of family for everyone involved.

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to partner Random House and bookstores across the country for this exclusive conversation and book launch featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter, as they share uplifting conversation celebrating their new book, In the Heights: Finding Home.

Join Miranda, Hudes, and McCarter for a very special ‘In the Heights Virtual Book Launch’ on June 15 from 8 to 9 p.m. on Zoom. Sure to be an unforgettable conversation on creativity, community, and finding home, this is your chance to hear directly from the creative team behind the timeless story of how one neighborhood — Washington Heights — can speak to the world.

This virtual event is live. There is a space in your ticket order form to submit questions for consideration for the authors to answer during the event.

Buy your tickets early! Registration and ticket sales cuts off at noon on June 15.

Ticketing: Your ticket includes admission to this exclusive event, a hardcover copy of In the Heights: Finding Home ($40 retail price), as well as sales tax, shipping, and handling (if applicable).

Book/ticket bundle (shipped): Event entry + a copy of In the Heights: $43.99 ($40.00 + $3.99 US domestic media mail shipping).

Book/ticket bundle (local pickup at Gibson’s Bookstore): Event entry + a copy of In The Heights: $40.00

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 154603668735.

Park concerts to return in 2021

What began as a way to keep live music going after the Bank of N.H. Stage closed due to pandemic is returning this summer. Joe Sabourin will kick off the 2021 Music in the Park Series presented by the stage and sponsored by Concord Pediatric Dentistry and Concord Orthopedics. He will perform June 6 at 3 p.m. at Fletcher-Murphy Park, 28 Fayette St., adjacent to the Concord Community Music School. Sabourin is an acoustic guitarist based in New England. Well versed in folk, jazz, and world music, his performances range from bold and dynamic original pieces, to gentle interpretations of traditional folk tunes. His writing is heavily influenced by players like Bill Frisell, Clive Carroll, and Tommy Emmanuel. Sabourin will be performing music from his two 2020 releases The Gloaming and Dead Leaves as well as new songs and covers. Tickets the virtual live stream are $8, and $12 for general admission to the in-person show, plus applicable processing fees. For more information, visit ccanh.com.

