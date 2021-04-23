Entertainment

April 22

Crag Fahey at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Mariacha Divas (online) via the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

April 23

Mariacha Divas (online) via the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Queen City Improv at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. BYOB

Masceo Williams at Penuche’s Ale House at 8 p.m.

Reverend Mike and Crazy Steve at Area 23 at 7:20 p.m.

April 24

Comedy Out of the Box at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. BYOB

Hometown Eulogy at Penuche’s Ale House at 8 p.m.

Lucas Gallo at Concord Craft Brewin at 4 p.m.

April 25

John Franzosa at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

The Decemberists (online live) via the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Mariacha Divas (online) via the Capitol Center for the Arts at 2 p.m.

April 26

Ken Clark at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

April 27

Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

April 28

Brian Booth at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Night at Area 23 at 11 p.m.

April 29

Brian Booth at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Caamp 5 Year Anniversary (online live) via the Capitol Center for the Arts at 9 p.m.

Got an event to share? Email news@theconcordinsider.com.

Red Rivers virtual cinema

All available movies are listed on the RedRiverTheatres.org website. When you have chosen a movie title that you wish to watch, you then click the “Watch Now” button. This will take you to our specific page on the film distributor’s website where you can purchase your “ticket”. Please note that some distributors will require you to create an account to rent films or connect to your streaming device. Simply follow the prompts to set up your account. You will be sent an email confirmation with details on how to access your film once you have completed your purchase. You will only have to register once for the distributor.

Current options include:

Hope (NR, 2021) The twenty year relationship between modern dance choreographer Anja (Andrea Braein Houg) and theatrical director Tomas (Stellen Skarsgard) produced a blended family but has never been exceedingly close. With work often dominating their lives and thoughts, what direction will be taken when Anja is given a life-threatening medical diagnosis?

Looking for a Lady with Fangs and a Mustache (NR, 2021) An ambitious Tibetan entrepreneur is suddenly haunted by otherworldly dreams and hallucinations. An eccentric Buddhist monk tells him the omens indicate he has seven days to live – unless he locates a magical woman (with fangs, moustache and, perhaps, a third eye) who can preserve his life.

Slalom (NR, 2021) Fifteen year old Lyz Lopez (Noee Abita) is a gifted athlete on her own as she trains to become a world class skier at an elite school in the French Alps. Her coach (Jereme Renier), an ex-champion on the slopes, provides relentless but effective instruction – and eventually takes advantage of her youth and obvious loneliness.

The Man Who Sold His Skin (NR, 2021) Fleeing a stretch in prison, a passionate, resourceful young Syrian permits a famous artist to use his back as a canvas for a much coveted document. The large tattoo allows the refugee freedom of movement around the world – as a piece of traveling human art. But … crazy forces arise.

Eric Rohmer’s Tales of the Four Seasons (varies) Over the course of several years (1990-1998), French filmmaker Eric Rohmer (1920-2010) created a seasonal tetralogy – a compound work consisting of four distinct stories.

Every Breath You Take (R, 2021) The life of a psychiatrist (Casey Affleck) is thrown into turmoil when one of his clients (Emily Alyn Lind) takes her own life.

The Father (PG-13, 2020) A debilitating illness puts a serious strain on the relationship of an 80-year-old man (Anthony Hopkins) and his concerned daughter (Olivia Colman).

Collective (NR, 2020) A brave whistleblower alerts a team of investigative journalists (employed at a sports newspaper), who unearth facts that the ruling Romanian government definitely wants to keep quiet regarding the 2015 fire at a Bucharest nightclub.

Related Posts