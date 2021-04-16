Bulletin board: Virtual performances

Online performances

The Capitol Center for the Arts and Bank of N.H. Stage both remain closed but continue to offer virtual programming. Upcoming shows and concerts, which can be found at ccanh.com, include:

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice: Multiple dates, times. This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. This production was filmed at Southwark Playhouse, London in February 2021. $25

Cox and Box: April 15 at 8 p.m.; April 16 at 8 p.m. and April 18 at 2 p.m. New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players announces a premiere cinematic experience of Sir Arthur Sullivan and F.C. Burnand’s comic operetta, Cox and Box. This all-new original film is shot, fully staged, at South Orange Performing Arts Center. Join Mr. Cox and Mr. Box as they dig in their heels when they discover the mischievous scheme of their landlord, Sgt. Bouncer. Victorian formality is thrown to the wind in this entertaining and beautifully shot musical film. $23.75

The Blueprint Project: April 16, 7 p.m. The Blueprint Project is a collection of stories inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s “What is Your Life Blueprint?” The speech was given to high school students in 1967. In it, he highlights the importance of having a blueprint that asserts and celebrates one’s dignity and worth, one’s “somebody-ness.” He encourages people to maximize their potential — to strive to be the best of what they are — by working hard, by having self love, by fighting for justice. $25 plus fees

The Decemberists: April 18 and 25 at 8 p.m. Live show from Portland, Oregon. Each show will be available to view on-demand for two weeks following the stream. $25 and up, VIP packages available

A New Stage: April 15 – 18. Get a front-row seat to experience world-class artistry from the comfort of your home, with three incredible performances in a range of styles from ballet to hip-hop to tap. $20

Ani di Franco Revolutionary Love Live: April 18 at 8 p.m. Celebrate the release of Ani’s 22nd studio album ‘Revolutionary Love’ with a full concert from Ani, Terence Higgins, and special guest Ivan Neville. Come hang virtually in Ani’s home, Big Blue, as the band reminisces about touring and performs energetic live versions from the new album along with classics from the Little Folksinger canon. Captured lovingly with seven cameras, Revolutionary Love Live documents Ani’s vision for this album live while it’s hot off the presses. $20 and up

David Cook: The Ocean Way Studios Livestream: April 18, May 2 and May 16 at 8 p.m. David Cook presents his first full-band shows in over a year from Ocean Way Studios in Nashville, TN. David is pleased to bring songs never performed to this series, as well as many fan favorites and new arrangements during this three show series. $20 single show, $50 three-show pass, VIP packages available

Kinky Boots: April 14-21, multiple times. With songs by Grammy- and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray), and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), this dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting award-winning musical celebrates a joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. $15

Met: La Boheme: April 21 – 26, multiple dates, times. La Bohème, the passionate, timeless, and indelible story of love among young artists in Paris, can stake its claim as the world’s most popular opera. In this live transmission from 2018, Franco Zeffirelli’s classic production stars soprano Sonya Yoncheva as the fragile Mimì and tenor Michael Fabiano as the poet Rodolfo. Marco Armiliato conducts. With English subtitles (on-screen). $15

Poet event

Portsmouth poet Samantha DeFlitch joins Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on April 15 at 7 p.m. to present her new book of verse, Confluence. The confluence in the title of this debut collection from Samantha DeFlitch describes the meeting of three rivers, the Monongahela and Allegheny which come together at Pittsburgh to form the Ohio River. The three sections of her book are named for these rivers, and there are many poems of place here, the author’s home turf, its backroads and bridges, state lines, amusement parks, a town called Zelienople, even Pittsburgh itself, depicted most provocatively as a city of “accidental lesbians.” But as a gas station attendant says when she answers where she is from, “Nobody lives in Pittsburgh,” an observation that shifts the register from the physical to the psyche, and to a different sort of confluence, the way in which we are all products of everything that has come before and come together to form our lives. Registration is required at eventbrite.com/ e/149760901889.

Author event

Gibson’s Bookstore presents author Sara Dykman on April 21 at 7 p.m. as she virtually presents her story of her 9-month, 10,000-mile journey, traveling by bicycle alongside thousands of monarch butterflies on their annual migration across the continent, in Bicycling with Butterflies: My 10,201-Mile Journey Following the Monarch Migration. Outdoor educator and field researcher Sara Dykman made history when she became the first person to bicycle along­side monarch butterflies on their storied annual migration—a round-trip adventure that included three countries and more than 10,000 miles. Equally remarkable, she did it solo, on a bike cobbled together from used parts. Her panniers were recycled buckets. In Bicycling with Butterflies, Dykman recounts her incredible journey and the dramatic ups and downs of the nearly nine-month odyssey. We’re beside her as she nav­igates unmapped roads in foreign countries, checks roadside milkweed for monarch eggs, and shares her passion with eager schoolchil­dren, skeptical bar patrons, and unimpressed border officials. We also meet some of the ardent monarch stewards who supported her efforts, from citizen scientists and research­ers to farmers and high-rise city dwellers. With both humor and humility, Dykman offers a compelling story, confirming the urgency of saving the threatened monarch migration — and the other threatened systems of nature that affect the survival of us all. Registration required at eventbrite.com/ e/148278177019.

