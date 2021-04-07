City newsletter: Hydrant flushing could mean low pressure

The city of Concord is beginning the flushing of hydrants. Officer George Tarwo, Officer Thomas McSweeney, and Officer Adam Chambers joined the Concord Police Department. Paving work has started on Penacook Street in Concord from Rumford Street to Auburn Street. Paving work has started on Penacook Street in Concord from Rumford Street to Auburn Street. Paving work has started on Penacook Street in Concord from Rumford Street to Auburn Street. Paving work has started on Penacook Street in Concord from Rumford Street to Auburn Street.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Upcoming meetings

City council: April 12, 7 p.m.

Planning board: April 21, 7 p.m.

These meetings are being held virtually via Zoom and are also live-streamed via the City of Concord’s YouTube channel. Agendas and access information are available prior to the meetings at concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. View the City of Concord calendar, concordnh.gov/calendar.aspx, for more meetings and event listings.

Golf course open

Beaver Meadow Golf Course opened all 18 holes on April 1 (walking only, to start). The driving range is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; $10 for a large bucket, $4 for a small bucket. And indoor golf simulators are still available for rent and are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For membership and other information, visit the Beaver Meadow Golf Course website, bmgc.golf.

Hydrant flushing

Concord General Services’ water crew will begin flushing hydrants throughout Concord starting on Monday, April 5. For the next several weeks, three crews will be going out to different areas of the city to flush hydrants as part of required routine maintenance. Concord water customers may experience low water pressure or discolored water when hydrant flushing occurs in their area. If discoloration occurs, customers are advised to run their tap water on cold until the water runs clear. Customers are advised to avoid doing laundry during flushing times. Depending on the flushing location, flushing may start anywhere between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. each week day. This annual practice removes any sediment from pipes in the water distribution system and helps to sustain Concord’s water quality and check water pressure of the area. Find out when flushing will occur in different areas of the city by viewing flushing schedules on the City’s website at http://www.concordnh.gov/springoperations.

Load limits lifted

Spring road load limits were lifted for the City of Concord on April 5. Load limits were posted to roads on March 15 to protect roads from heavy vehicles during the spring thaw. Snow has now melted and ditches have dried up of any standing water. Consistent warmer temperatures have ensured roads have had a chance to dry out and stabilize. Starting Monday, Concord General Services sign crew will begin to remove all load limit signs throughout the city, and heavy vehicles no longer need to seekpermissions and may resume travel.

Lifeguards needed

While the city of Concord Parks & Recreation Department is anxiously awaiting the official start of summer, the department is already hiring staff. More than 30 lifeguards are needed, in addition to several other positions. If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard and are not certified, do not worry. Concord Parks & Recreation will train anyone hired to work as a lifeguard through a partnership with Swim NH. Once employees are hired on for summer 2021, the department will guide staff through the certification process at no cost to the employee. If you or someone you know is looking for an active, outdoor and flexible summer job, please apply online at concordnh.gov. COVID-19 related guidelines and more information about possible pool openings will be released later this spring. Concord Parks & Recreation will be asking for the community’s support more than ever to adhere to new rules. This will ensure the safety of guests and staff. To view summer employment opportunities, visit concordnh.gov and click on the “Employment” button on the home page. For more information about City of Concord pools, please visit concordparksandrec.com or call 603-225-8690.

Planning board volunteers needed

The City of Concord Planning Board is looking for two new volunteer members for the Architectural Design Review Committee (ADRC). The ADRC is responsible for providing the Planning Board with professional and technical review and recommendations on sign applications, building permits within performance districts, and major site and subdivision plans. Recommendations are based on the Architectural Design Guidelines as adopted by the Planning Board.

Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Interested applicants must be Concord residents with a background in architecture, design, site/building lighting, landscape architecture, or another related field.

Eligible applicants should forward a letter of interest and professional résumé to Heather Shank, City Planner, at hshank@concordnh.gov.

Street sweeping

The City’s sweeping contractor, BDM Sweeping, started street sweeping in March. Sweeping is performed to clean up the City’s streets, with a focus on the City’s enclosed drainage system to keep drains clear of debris. Last week, sweeping was completed in the drainage areas of East Concord and the south end. Sweeping continued this week in the Penacook area and area near the high school. Sweepers have been moving quickly through the city and have now completed sweeping for the season.

Street paving

The City’s Neighborhood Street Paving Program started this week with GMI Asphalt as the contractor for this year. Work has started on Penacook Street in Concord from Rumford Street to Auburn Street. All catch basin and manhole covers have been lowered, pavement reclamation has been completed, and base pavement is being completed today. Sidewalk and curb work will follow next week. Perkins Street, Martin Street, and Bishopsgate Road have been reclaimed this week as well and are scheduled for base paving on Monday. Knoll Street and Wyman Street will be reclaimed early next week and be base paved by next Friday. Sidewalk and curb work will follow in the next weeks on these streets as well. Final pavement overlay for these streets will be applied later in April and early May. Work is weather permitting. Streets will be closed to through traffic and parking will be prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at http://www.concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Dog licenses

Reminder from the City Clerk’s Office, the deadline to license your dog in accordance with State of New Hampshire RSA 466:1 is approaching. Dog licenses should be renewed by April 30. Residents may renew their dog licenses in person in the Clerk’s Office, by mail or through the city’s online bill pay module on the City’s website.

Licenses may only be issued if we have current rabies information on file. Feel free to e-mail the Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or call them at 225-8500 if you are unsure as to whether or not we have current rabies information on file.

Fees:

Non-spayed or Non-neutered, $10.00

Spayed or Neutered, $7.50

Dogs under 8 months old, $7.50

5 or more dogs of same owner, $20.00

First dog for owner 65+, $2.00 (regular rate for any other dogs)

Owners who license a dog after May 31 are subject to additional fees. If you are no longer required to license a dog with the City of Concord, because you relocated outside of Concord or Penacook or you no longer have your pet, please give us a call at 225-8500 or email us at cityclerk@concordnh.gov and we will update our records.

The City Clerk’s Office is located at 41 Green Street, Concord, NH. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Spring leaf collection

Spring Leaf Collection begins on Monday, April 26. Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate by placing leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day. All leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or rigid containers labeled for leaves.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during the City’s Fall Leaf Collection. In the spring, leaves must be bagged or contained for easy pick-up with trash collection. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, and the use of plastic bags. Leaf collection will continue for six weeks in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, June 5. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 31 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center at 10 Intervale Road (off of Fort Eddy Road) once they open for the season on April 12. Drop-off is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container used to transport leaves to must be taken back with the resident; bags are not required for drop-off. Hours for Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with additional hours from 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays during leaf collection. Saturday hours will occur from April 24 through June 5, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed on May 29. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. It is advised to call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at (603) 545-4835.

Find more information about spring leaf collection at http://www.concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Drought conditions

As of April 1, abnormally dry conditions continue to expand in New Hampshire. Abnormally dry conditions last week included 41.36% of the state (including Concord), while this week now includes 57.29%. Moderate drought conditions remain unchanged at 14.93% for NH. Meanwhile, 27.78% of the state is currently not experiencing any drought conditions, which has decreased by 15.92% from last week as more areas are returning to drought conditions. Although there has been some rain recently, the National Weather Service predicts a 33-40% probability of below average precipitation for the region in the next 8-14 days. Concord’s water consumption remains average for this time of year. Please continue to use water wisely. We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Drought conditions will continue to be monitored. Find drought updates and water conservation tips at http://www.concordnh.gov/conservation.

Police recognition

Earlier this week, Concord Police Department swore in three new Police Officers, announced the Police Officer of the Year and Civilian Employee of the Year, and recognized a retiring Detective.

We would like to welcome Officer George Tarwo, Officer Thomas McSweeney, and Officer Adam Chambers to the CPD team.

We would like to extend a big congratulations to Detective Mark Hassapes who was named Police Officer of the Year and Community Service Aide, Lenny O’Keefe, who was named Civilian Employee of the Year. We thank you both for all of the hard work you put in daily.

We wish Detective Joseph Chaput the best of luck in his future endeavors after a long and successful career at CPD.

State of the City

Join the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce for a virtual forum focused on the capital city on April 8 from 9 to 10 a.m. This event features Mayor Jim Bouley and City Manager Tom Aspell. Learn what capital improvements are on the horizon and what challenges and opportunities are ahead. Our speakers will discuss this year’s priorities and open up the conversation to our audience with a Q&A session. This event will also recognize the City of Concord’s 2020 and 2021 Police Officers of the Year. Please join us in thanking them for their service. You must register in advance to attend this event at cca.concordnhchamber.com/webforms/EvtListing.aspx? dbid2=NHCon& evtId=692596.

Related Posts