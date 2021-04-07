Bulletin Board

Gibson’s celebrates poetry month

It’s National Poetry Month and Hobblebush Books is teaming up with Gibson’s Bookstore to present Conversations with Granite State Poets, an offshoot of their Granite State Poetry Series. They will be held Mondays at 7 p.m. via Zoom with registration through Eventbrite. The first was held earlier this week with MaudelleDriskell and Meg Kearney. The next will be April 12 with Martha Carlson-Bradley and Liz Ahl. You can register at eventbrite.com/e/ 147626527919. The rest of the series includes Rodger Martin and Henry Walters on April 19 and Alexandria Peary (NH Poet Laureate) and Margot Douaihy on April 26.

History of village in stitches

In October 1976, the Penacook Women’s Club held a tea to celebrate the unveiling of their latest project, the Penacook Bicentennial quilt, which depicts 30 scenes of Penacook life. Join the Penacook Historial Society on Zoom at 7 p.m. on April 14 as Historical Society president (and avid quilter) Lianne Keary discusses the quilt (on display at the Penacook Historical Society) and the remarkable women who made it. The program should last about an hour and a half. Register for the online event at https://bit.ly/3r5mlg0.

Keep the streets safe driving

As a motor vehicle driver, you ever wonder what laws pertain to bicyclists or why they behave the way they do on roadways?

Join AARP New Hampshire on April 8 at 7 p.m for a free virtual class that instructs motor vehicle drivers on how to share the road safely and legally with bicycle road users.

Learn about laws in New Hampshire and surrounding states that govern roadway behavior for both bicyclists and motorists on our shared roadways. Gain a better understanding of how to safely navigate roads that include bicycle-friendly infrastructures such as sharrows, protected and non-protected bike lanes and more.

This class is aimed at helping to achieve “Vision Zero” project goals of eliminating deaths and injuries on roadways, and is open to everyone.

This event is free but registration is required at aarp.cvent.com/BikeFriendlyDriver421.

Symphony concert to watch

This season, Symphony NH is presenting a live concert broadcast without a live audience. The next concert will be “East Meets West” on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. Music director Roger Kalia will direct an eclectic and exciting program juxtaposing American and Indian music side by side. Pieces include Tuttarana by R. Esmail; Lyric for Strings by G. Walker and Appalachian Spring for 13 instruments by A. Copland. Tickets are available through the Capitol Center for the Arts for the virtual show at ccanh.com/show/symphony-nh-east-meets-west.

