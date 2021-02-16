Beauty in a business book

Brand Brilliance

By Fiona Huberstone

(272 pages, nonfiction, 2017)

Who are you? What do you stand for? How do you want to be remembered? These types of questions go into making your personal brand. Whether you want to brand yourself or your business, this book has everything you need. And best of all there are pictures!

Most business books drudge on with just black and white text until your eyes glaze over. This one is full of big colorful pictures to help solidify the author’s point. I had never read a business book that looked like this. It was enjoyable to read something so fresh, especially since I’m a visual type of person. Most books just go over finding your cohesive brand by picking complementary colors and fonts. This book has you make a list of words you want your brand to look and feel like, and then places those words into seasons that guide you in your future branding choices. I found this to be very helpful. I thought my brand was autumn, but it’s actually spring. Eye-opening, and probably why my brand struggled to feel consistent.

Find out what your brand season is, and then all the other decisions will fall into place. From branding basics like colors and fonts to a photography style that is on-brand. This book goes over advanced branding areas in detail. And don’t forget it does it with pictures! It’s not like this book is all superficial, oh no. The author knows branding is more than just looks. It’s also about your mission and values that drive your brand behavior and voice. So if you’ve been struggling with finding your voice and what you stand for, this book will guide you through that too. Even if you’ve read every other branding book out there, like I have, this book will elevate your brand in a way that none of the other books can. So what’s your brand?

Amy Cornwell

