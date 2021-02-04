Concord golf course improvements underway

On Jan. 21, Beaver Meadow’s Tree Removal and Pond Dredge project began. Trees were removed from the right side of hole 13 down through the 14th tee box. On Jan. 21, Beaver Meadow’s Tree Removal and Pond Dredge project began. Trees were removed from the right side of hole 13 down through the 14th tee box. Personnel from Concord Fire Department assisted community partners, members of the New Hampshire National Guard and New Hampshire Air National Guard, on the first day of phase 1B vaccinations earlier this week.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Merrimack Lodge

The Merrimack Lodge at White Park will be open this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19, occupancy in the building will be limited. Skate rentals will be available for $5.

Outdoor skating

All outdoor skating areas are open and the ice is almost perfect. The Parks and Recreation Department maintains skating areas at Rollins Park, White Park Pond, and the upper pond at Beaver Meadow Golf course.

Parks and Rec spring brochure

The spring brochure, available online at concordnh.gov/1498/ Brochure-Links, offers a variety of programming for children, adults, and seniors, with indoor and outdoor options. We have added several new classes, including Take and Make art activities, Tai Chi, environmental education, and more. Other popular classes and activities like spring basketball and soccer, dog obedience, language classes, fitness classes, and pickleball are also listed.

Beaver Meadow Projects

On Jan. 21, Beaver Meadow’s Tree Removal and Pond Dredge project began. Trees were removed from the right side of hole 13 down through the 14th tee box. There were two objectives met by removing the trees:

1. The dredging material from the pond will have a place to be piled and dewater per our dredging permit.

2. By removing the trees, the project was able to complete objectives laid out in the USGA tree report. The removal of these trees will increase airflow, and sunlight to enhance turf conditions.

3. Timeline for completion of the project:

a. The stumps and debris will be mitigated by the contractor over the coming weeks. Once the contractor has finished, staff will start prepping the area for the spring. Part of the prepping process will be to identify locations for appropriate tree species to frame the hole. The newly opened areas will be planted with rough grasses that reach 12”-18” in height

b. Dredging of the pond and rough grading of the area will be completed by February 15

c. Final grading and seed preparation will start on or about April 1, as soon as the area is dry enough to work

d. Seeding and Tree planting will take place about May 1

Expected first mowing prior to Memorial Day Weekend. The “Turf” is expected to be thin throughout the growing season as is the nature of the species to be planted.

The time schedule for the above activities are weather dependent and could be impacted by late season snow and early season rain.

Concord fire assists with vaccine effort

Personnel from Concord Fire Department assisted community partners, members of the New Hampshire National Guard and New Hampshire Air National Guard, on the first day of phase 1B vaccinations earlier this week.

Book Bingo

Back by popular demand, the winter reading program, Book Bingo, started Jan. 4 for all ages.

The challenge is this: to complete as many squares as you can by Feb.26. As you complete each task, record the title of the book in the corresponding square. Every time you complete a Bingo — five boxes in a row in any direction —you’ll earn a raffle ticket for our prize drawing. Show your Bingo card to a staff member by Feb. 26 to claim your raffle tickets.

Register and receive your gameboard at curbside or register online and have it emailed to you. Register online at ConcordPublicLibrary.net.

Everett Arena

Public ice skating is taking place at the Douglas N. Everett Arena Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $6 for ages 14 and up and $5 for ages 13 and below. Skate rentals are available in the Pro Shop for $5. Please remember that ice skating is limited to less than 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. The arena does not take reservations for public sessions. It is advised to arrive early.

Adult Stick Practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Helmet and gloves are required. Admission for adult stick practice is $10.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no visiting team spectators allowed for high school hockey games. Immediate family only allowed in the building for home team high school games. You can still stay connected to the Everett Arena from anywhere by watching events live and on-demand with LiveBarn! Learn more at concordnh.gov/arenalivebarn.

Masks or facial coverings are required inside of the arena and while on the ice during public ice skating. Masks are recommended while on the ice during stick practice and hockey, but are not required when actively engaged in athletics. Skate rentals will continue to be thoroughly disinfected after each use. Other COVID-19 guidelines at the arena remain in place, including one-way traffic throughout the facility and on the ice, only unlocking building doors 15 minutes prior to events, reducing public skating to 50% occupancy or less, and limiting spectating to immediate family only. Siblings must stay with a parent at all times or the group will be asked to leave. The Everett Arena has been exceeding all guidelines for cleaning and sanitization, has had extra precautions in place for increased air filtration, and continues to provide hand sanitizer throughout the facility.

All Everett Arena visitors and staff will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening in the main entrance lobby. A screening kiosk has been installed that uses touchless mobile technology to guide guests through a COVID-19 risk assessment. The screening process includes scanning a QR code at the arena on your phone, filling out a quick questionnaire, and using a unique QR code that is then generated on your phone to scan at the kiosk to log your visit if needed for contact tracing. The QR code is time-sensitive and will expire after the end of the day. Once the code is scanned, visitors will use the hands free thermometer to scan their wrist or forehead for a temperature screening. Paper forms will be available as a backup if a visitor does not have access to a phone or if there are any issues with the kiosk.

Find full COVID-19 guidelines and more information about programs at the Everett Arena at concordnh.gov/arena.

Drought update

As of Jan. 28, Concord is still experiencing abnormally dry conditions. New Hampshire now has 38.79% of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions. The majority of the state (46.28%) is currently not experiencing any drought conditions, while 14.93% remains in a moderate drought (up 2.73% from last week). The National Weather Service predicts a 33-40% probability of above precipitation for the region in the next 8-14 days. Concord’s water consumption continues to remain low, which is consistent for this time of year. Please continue to use water wisely. Drought conditions will continue to be monitored. Low-income residential well owners may qualify for assistance with the State of New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and NH Drinking Water and Groundwater Advisory Commission if they are experiencing drought-related loss of a safe, reliable source of drinking water at their primary residence. Short-term relief is available through the Drought Assistance Program for bottled water and financial assistance for activities associated with replacing or improving a homeowner’s well or connecting to an available community water supply. We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/conservation.

Winter operations

Sign up for winter parking ban email notifications at http://www.concordnh.gov/notifyme. Sign up for both Winter Storm Event Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans to get alerted for both city-wide and downtown bans. Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations.

Free parking is available in the City garages on weekends, observed holidays, and Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit/lease spaces (marked with signage) and until 9 a.m. for metered spaces. Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street Municipal Parking Lot at the corner of Village Street and Canal Street near Chief’s Restaurant. Although this lot is posted for no overnight parking, the City’s Parking Division will suspend this regulation during city-wide winter parking bans to accommodate Penacook residents. Residents should only park in the public spaces on the south side of the lot along Canal Street.

Concord General Services works as quickly and efficiently as possible to plow the 220 centerline miles (440 lane miles) of streets and 90 miles of sidewalks throughout the city on a priority level basis. Plows require a lot of space on the road, which can make plowing difficult if cars are parked on the street, especially on narrow streets. Cars parked in tight areas or on narrow streets can block plows from fitting through the street. We appreciate the community’s cooperation to park off-street, even when a parking ban is not issued, to allow crews to plow more efficiently and restore safe road conditions. Visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations for more information about the City’s winter operations.

CH+R receives Mainstream Care Award

Concord Housing + Redevelopment is using the funds to help families with persons with disabilities locate suitable and affordable housing thanks to the Mainstream Cares Award. The award is part of $150 million in Mainstream funding vouchers being made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help public housing agencies nationwide.

CH+R is working with several local agencies who work with families with one or more members who are either physically, mentally, developmentally or emotionally disabled, including Family Promise of Greater Concord, The Friends Program, and Concord Coalition to End Homelessness.

These organizations are working to identify needs within their client base and make sure the Mainstream vouchers get to people who need them most. The initial round of funding will consist of ten vouchers totaling more than $73,000. Award recipients will receive continued support services from the organizations.

Concord Housing + Redevelopment is a catalyst for community-wide economic growth and revitalization, while providing developers with resources to make redevelopment a reality. The organization also helps individuals and families in the Greater Concord area find a place to call home.

For more information about Concord Housing + Redevelopment, visit concordha.com.

