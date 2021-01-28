OLLI class registrations opens soon

OLLI, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, at Granite State College recently announced that there will be 81 affordable, non-credit courses offered on Zoom during the 2021 spring term which begins on Feb. 22.

OLLI courses range from single sessions to six-sessions in categories such as: history, politics, arts and literature, philosophy and religion, computer and personal skills, health and food, science and environment plus more. To view the full list of courses in the spring 2021 catalog and to learn how to join this active, strong and viable membership program for those 50 and more, visit the website, olli.granite.edu.

Online registration for members opens Feb. 8, at 9 a.m. Non-members may register on Wednesdays only, beginning Feb. 10, by calling the office at 513-1377.

OLLI at Granite State College is a member-driven volunteer-based program for lifelong learners age 50 and better. When not under Covid-19 restrictions, OLLI offers both in-person and online classes, social events, volunteer and travel opportunities. There are 124 OLLIs in colleges and universities across the country all of which celebrate the commitment to lifelong learning for the fun of it. To learn more visit: olli.granite.edu.

