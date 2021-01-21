Icy celebration returns to downtown

Ice sculptures from the previous years of Winter Fest, which will return to downtown Concord on Jan. 29 and 20. Ice sculptures from the previous years of Winter Fest, which will return to downtown Concord on Jan. 29 and 20. Ice sculptures from the previous years of Winter Fest, which will return to downtown Concord on Jan. 29 and 20. Ice sculptures from the previous years of Winter Fest, which will return to downtown Concord on Jan. 29 and 20. Ice sculptures from the previous years of Winter Fest, which will return to downtown Concord on Jan. 29 and 20. Ice sculptures from the previous years of Winter Fest, which will return to downtown Concord on Jan. 29 and 20. Ice sculptures from the previous years of Winter Fest, which will return to downtown Concord on Jan. 29 and 20. Ice sculptures from the previous years of Winter Fest, which will return to downtown Concord on Jan. 29 and 20.

The Hotel Concord and Intown Concord will again be hosting a Winter Fest for the third year in a row. The ice carving competition in downtown Concord will be held Jan. 29 and 20.

Masked spectators will enjoy watching ice-carving demonstrations and meeting some of New England’s most talented ice carvers. All spectators will be expected to wear masks and keep social distancing per state and city guidelines.

The schedule for the weekend is:

Friday, Jan. 29: 3 to 9 p.m.

Welcome Booth and Contact Tracing

Demonstration Ice Carving on Main Street

Winter Shopping Stroll at Concord’s restaurants & stores

Intown Concord Outdoor Games & Activities

Warm-up stations offering hot cocoa, hot cider, and snacks

Saturday, Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ice Carving Competition on Main Street

Ice Carving Competition Award Ceremony

Winter Shopping Stroll at Concord’s restaurants & stores

Intown Concord Outdoor Games & Activities

Warm-up stations offering hot cocoa, hot cider, and snacks

To apply to compete in the ice carving competition, fill out the form at https://docs. google. com/forms/d/e/ 1FAI pQLSegDD5k5ukPPz99 P00z_Cimj1x8auBgp_wLnF- zW0vD6n4svw/viewform.

For more details and information, visit intownconcord.org.

