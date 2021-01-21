Icy celebration returns to downtown

The Hotel Concord and Intown Concord will again be hosting a Winter Fest for the third year in a row. The ice carving competition in downtown Concord will be held Jan. 29 and 20.
Masked spectators will enjoy watching ice-carving demonstrations and meeting some of New England’s most talented ice carvers. All spectators will be expected to wear masks and keep social distancing per state and city guidelines.
The schedule for the weekend is:
Friday, Jan. 29: 3 to 9 p.m.
Welcome Booth and Contact Tracing
Demonstration Ice Carving on Main Street
Winter Shopping Stroll at Concord’s restaurants & stores
Intown Concord Outdoor Games & Activities
Warm-up stations offering hot cocoa, hot cider, and snacks
Saturday, Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ice Carving Competition on Main Street
Ice Carving Competition Award Ceremony
Winter Shopping Stroll at Concord’s restaurants & stores
Intown Concord Outdoor Games & Activities
Warm-up stations offering hot cocoa, hot cider, and snacks
To apply to compete in the ice carving competition, fill out the form at https://docs. google. com/forms/d/e/ 1FAI pQLSegDD5k5ukPPz99 P00z_Cimj1x8auBgp_wLnF- zW0vD6n4svw/viewform.
For more details and information, visit intownconcord.org.