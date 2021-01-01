A look back at 2020

Team captain Tim Grenier of the West Pond Hockey Club of Essex, Massachusetts (right) battles a Pickups team player during a morning game of the opening of the 10th annual Black Ice Pond Hockey Championships at White Park on Friday, January 24, 2020. Grenier said he was looking forward to beating the Pickups this year after losing to them last year. The game ended in a tie. Geoff Forester

The 10th annual Black Ice Pond Hockey Championships kicked off on Friday, January 24, 2020 at White Park in Concord. Geoff Forester

Bernie Fornier holds his Bernie Sanders sign outside the Three Rivers School voting area on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Geoff Forester

The voting line stretched out to Green Street from the entrance of the Ward 5 voting area on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Geoff Forester

Residents of Governor's Way in Concord got creative to deliver Halloween treats.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu puts in a tap at Mapletree Farm on Oak Hill Rd in Concord on March 5, 2020 at the annual N.H. Maple Tree Tap as school children from the Shaker Road School in Concord watch.

The Black Lives Matter demonstrators take a knee in front of the Concord Police station on their way to the State House during their rally on Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020.

Rabbi Levi Krinsky during the lighting of the 13-foot menorah erected at the State House in Concord at 4:00pm on Thursday, December 10th, the first night of Chanukah.

Part of the crowd at the #ReOpenNH Rally at City Plaza in front of the State House on Saturday, May 2, 2020. The crowd was much larger than the first rally last month.

Concord High School graduate Hamza Abdulrahman waves to a teacher as he lines up for the 2020 graduation for the Commons B at Memorial Field on Saturday, June 13,2020.

Concord High School marching band member Sam Kraus covers his Baritone horn during morning practice at Memorial Field on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Anthony Pinto died on March 21 and was buried on March 27. Due to the coronavirus, his family had little time to say goodbye and a sparse funeral service.

Linda Gibert, vice-president of the Concord Woman's Club, works on making masks at her dining room table on Tuesday, March 23, 2020.

John Ball donates a supply of toilet paper to Michelle Beaudin, the program coordinator for Meals on Wheels in Merrimack and Belknap Counties.

Hopkinton School board candidateâand voter check-in workerâDulcie Lipoma directs cars where to drive to cast their votes at Hopkinton High School on Saturday morning, May 16, 2020. The line of cars to vote went all the way back to the center of Contoocook.

A thank you sign for all the healthcare workers on School Street in Concord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Concord Hospital medical personnel wave to passing emergency vehicles in front of the hospital on Friday afternoon, April 10, 2020.

For the most part of the crowd people were masked at the Annual Concord Christmas parade on Loudon Road Saturday morning, November 21, 2020.

One of the Kindness Trees is a Kids Tree being decorated with knitted items by Natale Smith from the Hooks and Needles Club.

Peach-picking at Gould Hill Farm is fun for all ages.

Windmill owner Kosmas Smirnioudisâ brother Michael stirs the stuffing as he is mother Sofia pours in water to mix it as they have started preparing meals for the annual Thanksgiving dinner. The restaurantâs holiday tradition will continue but now with takeout and delivery for next Thursday.

Takeout carryout bag