Book: Possibility within poetry and painting

Imagine A Night

By Sarah L. Thomson, illustrated by Rob Gonsalves

(Children’s picture book, 2003)

Dream, fantasy, and reality gradually intermix in beautiful perception. The speaker instructs the audience to “imagine” a night of all sorts, from flying over fields of bedspreads and farmers playing lullabies to their swaying crops to plays of words and light opening doorways to the magical.

Gonsalves’ paintings stir something deeply compelling as images blend into possibility, pairing beautifully with the lyrical words of Thomson. Singing harmony to Gonsalves’ other Imagine books, this one is particularly poetic as Thomson’s words voice the truth of poesy and of nature. Within the pages of this book children and adults alike will indeed find great “space between words […] wide enough / to wander in.”

Visit Concord Public Library online at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Lindsey Hunterwolf

