I wish I realized,

when I was a younger man so,

the sentiments the many years can bring,

from my life so many years ago.

There are people that have passed,

I wish I could speak to them still,

but life has a way of concluding,

new chapters written at will.

If I had known then,

what I do know now,

perhaps my life would be richer,

or at least different somehow.

When I think back over the years,

of those I was fortunate to know,

I wish I realized,

when I was a younger man so.

James W. Spain

