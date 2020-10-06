Lots to see and do downtown

Looking down Main Street in Downtown Concord on October 1st, 2020. ALLIE ST PETER Store front of Live Juice located in Downtown Concord on Main Street October 1st, 2020. ALLIE ST PETER Co-Owner Alex Stoyle cleaning up for the day at Revelstoke Coffee located in Downtown Concord on Main Street October 1st, 2020. ALLIE ST PETER Display cases inside of the League of NH Craftsman located in Downtown Concord on Main Street October 1st, 2020. ALLIE ST PETER Storefront of Revelstoke Coffee located in Downtown Concord on Main Street October 1st, 2020. ALLIE ST PETER Juice maker Jaymee Guinard creating the âSweetheartâ drink at Live Juice located in Downtown Concord on Main Street October 1st, 2020. ALLIE ST PETER Inside of Live Juice located in Downtown Concord on Main Street October 1st, 2020. ALLIE ST PETER Employee Su Egan behind the counter at the League of NH Craftsman located in Downtown Concord on Main Street October 1st, 2020. ALLIE ST PETER Assistant Manager Kerri Goulet ready to take someones order at Live Juice located in Downtown Concord on Main Street October 1st, 2020. ALLIE ST PETER Employee Penny Verville (left) and crafter Diana Lynd (right) at the counter of League of NH Craftsman located in Downtown Concord on Main Street October 1st, 2020. ALLIE ST PETER Outside of the Phenix Hall building located in Downtown Concord on Main Street October 1st, 2020. ALLIE ST PETER Employees Penny Verville (left) and Su Egan (right) talking to a customer inside of the League of NH Craftsman located in Downtown Concord on Main Street October 1st, 2020. ALLIE ST PETER

While the Insider is always looking at local people, places and things to do, this week we wanted to send out an extra reminder of how important it is to think locally, eat locally and shop locally.

Concord is lucky to a variety in its downtown and the wider city. Art, clothing, furniture, restaurants, homegoods, and so much more, all run by local people are available just about everywhere you look.

Gibson’s Bookstore recently highlighted some guidelines promoted by the 3/50 Project, which encourages people to consider to support local businesses. Those principles are:

“3: What three independent-owned businesses would you miss if they disappeared? Stop in. Say hello. Pick up something that brings a smile. Your purchases are what keeps those businesses around.

“50: If half the employed population spent $50 each month in locally owned independent businesses, it would generate more than $42.6 billion in revenue [in a 2009 Dept. of Labor Report]. Imagine the positive impact of 3/4 the employed population did that.

“68: For every $100 spent in locally owned independent stores, $68 returns to the community through taxes, payroll, and other expenditures. If you spend that on a national chain, only $43 stays here. Spend it online and nothing comes home.”

“Pick three. Spend 50. Save your local economy.”

And remember, even if you’re not able or ready to visit in person, many of your favorite shops have online marketplaces now, restaurants have take-out and delivery, and gift cards can help support local businesses immediately with a benefit to use later.

