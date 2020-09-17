Exhibit changes with the leaves

BJ Eckardt in her studio in Belmont. "Leaf Streaming," oil in canvas, by BJ Eckardt. "Autumn Crimson," oil on canvas, by BJ Eckardt.

The oil paintings of New Hampshire Art Association artist BJ Eckardt will be on display at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Gallery from Sept. 22 to Dec. 17.

The title of the exhibit is “Moments in Nature.” The show is about capturing those brief encounters with nature.

“Witnessing unique and special moments in nature are gifts to behold,” Eckardt said. “Rays of sunshine making their marks in a forest, the perfect cloud on a summer’s day, or the sweet smell of the crabapple blossoms in June are momentary pleasures to enjoy and savor.”

Eckardt is a fine art oil painter, who lives and paints at her home on Lake Winnisquam in Belmont. Originally from Sheboygan, Wis., she graduated with honors, with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Art from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Eckardt moved to New Hampshire in 1989 and is the former owner and publisher of Business NH Magazine.

As a contemporary artist, Eckardt is known for her vivid and bold works. She renders moments in time, capturing light as it magically illuminates her subject matter.

She has won numerous awards for her paintings and has had works selected for juried exhibitions. Her work has been shown around the state and she is a juried member of New Hampshire Art Association and a member of the Women’s Caucus for Arts/NH.

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Gallery is sponsored by the New Hampshire Art Association. It is located at 49 S. Main St. The gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All artwork is for sale by contacting the New Hampshire Art Association at 431-4230.

