Ripe for the pickin’

Labor Day weekend seems to be the unofficial start to apple season with several local farms opening their orchards for pick-your-own apples. Other fall favorites, including pumpkins and squash, are not far behind.
Apple Hill Farm
580 Mountain Road, Concord
224-8862, applehillfarmnh.com
Opening for apple picking on Labor Day weekend (Sept. 5), Apple Hill also offers strawberry picking earlier in the season. At the farm stand, youo can also grab doughnuts, cider, pies, jams and jellies, peaches, corn, squash, and other produce.
Now open daily, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Apple View Orchard
1226 Upper City Road, Pittsfield
435-3553, applevieworchard.com
A classic, kid-friendly orchard with friendly farm animals and playground. Seasonally there are hayrides, too. To top off your day, order some scoops of ice cream in their homemade waffle cones.
Now open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Carter Hill Orchard
73 Carter Hill Road, Concord
225-2625, carterhillapples.com
The 2020 Cappies winner for pick-your-own farm. Opening Sept. 5 for pick-your-own apples, you can also get New England Ciderworks apple cider, cider doughnuts and other bakery items, peaches, plums, blueberries and much more from the farm stand, open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. While you’re there, you can also check out the raptor observatory platform and nearby hiking trails (7.5 miles that runs the back of the orchard toward the bike path at the Audubon). For the kids, there is a large sand and playground area and a tractor ride that will take you deeper into the orchard.
Currently open daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gould Hill Farm
656 Gould Hill Road, Hopkinton
746-3811, gouldhillfarm.com
Pick peaches, blueberries and apples at this farm, one of many with great views. You can get Granite State Candy Ice Cream, maple syrup, jam and jellies in the farm store. For the adults reading this, on the lower level, imbibe at the Contoocook Cider Company, with tastings noon to 5 p.m. on weekend days.
Hours are currently Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Smith Orchard
184 Leavitt Road, Belmont
524-9000, smithorchard.com
Smith Orchard is home to antique apple varieties planted in 1929. The farm says they may not also look pretty, but they taste delicious.
They will be opening for the season Sept. 11. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stone Mountain Farm
522 Laconia Road, Belmont
731-2493, facebook.com/ StoneMountainFarm1
Stone Mountain Farm is a 2020 N.H. Farm of Distinction for its high-density apple tree orchard. You can pick apples and grab a pumpkin, too.
It’s open daily from August to the end of October, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Surowiec Farm
53 Perley Hill Road, Sanbornton
286-4069, surowiecfarm.com
Pick your own apples at the farm opened on Aug. 23. No personal containers will be allowed; bags must be purchased at the farm stand in advance. Carts will not be available for transporting apple bags or children. Please provide your own, which are not allowed in the farmstand. During fall, chrysanthemums, decorative gourds, and pumpkins will be available at the farm stand and with seasonal produce.
The farm is open daily, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Please note that for the most part, all the farms require you to wear masks in their farm stands and when you are nearby other people, but allow you to remove them when you are away from others picking the fields and orchards. Each will have their own signs and guidance, so read up and be respectful on their property.