Ripe for the pickin’

In this Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014 photo, apples begin to ripen at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, N.H. Northern New England apple growers are expecting a decent crop but not as good as last year’s bumper yield. (AP Photo/Jim Cole) Apples begin to ripen at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord last week. Northern New England apple growers are expecting a decent crop, but not as good as last year’s bumper yield. ap — Jim Cole Jim Cole Apples at Apple Hill Farm in Concord. Charlotte Thibault Don't you just want to eat all of these apple cider doughnuts? Apples at Apple Hill Farm in Concord. Charlotte Thibault Apples at Apple Hill Farm in Concord. Charlotte Thibault Simple, homemade apple crisp SARAH PEARSON

Labor Day weekend seems to be the unofficial start to apple season with several local farms opening their orchards for pick-your-own apples. Other fall favorites, including pumpkins and squash, are not far behind.

Apple Hill Farm

580 Mountain Road, Concord

224-8862, applehillfarmnh.com

Opening for apple picking on Labor Day weekend (Sept. 5), Apple Hill also offers strawberry picking earlier in the season. At the farm stand, youo can also grab doughnuts, cider, pies, jams and jellies, peaches, corn, squash, and other produce.

Now open daily, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Apple View Orchard

1226 Upper City Road, Pittsfield

435-3553, applevieworchard.com

A classic, kid-friendly orchard with friendly farm animals and playground. Seasonally there are hayrides, too. To top off your day, order some scoops of ice cream in their homemade waffle cones.

Now open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carter Hill Orchard

73 Carter Hill Road, Concord

225-2625, carterhillapples.com

The 2020 Cappies winner for pick-your-own farm. Opening Sept. 5 for pick-your-own apples, you can also get New England Ciderworks apple cider, cider doughnuts and other bakery items, peaches, plums, blueberries and much more from the farm stand, open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. While you’re there, you can also check out the raptor observatory platform and nearby hiking trails (7.5 miles that runs the back of the orchard toward the bike path at the Audubon). For the kids, there is a large sand and playground area and a tractor ride that will take you deeper into the orchard.

Currently open daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gould Hill Farm

656 Gould Hill Road, Hopkinton

746-3811, gouldhillfarm.com

Pick peaches, blueberries and apples at this farm, one of many with great views. You can get Granite State Candy Ice Cream, maple syrup, jam and jellies in the farm store. For the adults reading this, on the lower level, imbibe at the Contoocook Cider Company, with tastings noon to 5 p.m. on weekend days.

Hours are currently Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smith Orchard

184 Leavitt Road, Belmont

524-9000, smithorchard.com

Smith Orchard is home to antique apple varieties planted in 1929. The farm says they may not also look pretty, but they taste delicious.

They will be opening for the season Sept. 11. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stone Mountain Farm

522 Laconia Road, Belmont

731-2493, facebook.com/ StoneMountainFarm1

Stone Mountain Farm is a 2020 N.H. Farm of Distinction for its high-density apple tree orchard. You can pick apples and grab a pumpkin, too.

It’s open daily from August to the end of October, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Surowiec Farm

53 Perley Hill Road, Sanbornton

286-4069, surowiecfarm.com

Pick your own apples at the farm opened on Aug. 23. No personal containers will be allowed; bags must be purchased at the farm stand in advance. Carts will not be available for transporting apple bags or children. Please provide your own, which are not allowed in the farmstand. During fall, chrysanthemums, decorative gourds, and pumpkins will be available at the farm stand and with seasonal produce.

The farm is open daily, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Please note that for the most part, all the farms require you to wear masks in their farm stands and when you are nearby other people, but allow you to remove them when you are away from others picking the fields and orchards. Each will have their own signs and guidance, so read up and be respectful on their property.

