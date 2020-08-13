Applause in order for student, volunteers

Brynn Vaillant (left) is honored at the N.H. Fire Academy on Thursday last week.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Upcoming meetings

Planning Board: August 19, 7 p.m. via Zoom and live stream on the City’s YouTube channel

Agendas & Zoom information will be available prior to these meetings at concordnh. legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Mosquito-borne illness

Another case of Jamestown Canyon Virus, a mosquito-borne illness, has been confirmed in Bow. Everyone in the greater Concord area is encouraged to take steps to prevent mosquito bites. Repellents are the best tool in preventing mosquito-borne illnesses. When outdoors and mosquitoes are biting, it is important to use a repellent that contains 30% DEET or permethrin. Repellents that contain Picaridin, para-menthan-diol, or oil of lemon eucalyptus have also been determined to be effective. Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible to prevent mosquito bites.

Poster contest winner

Each year the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office and the N.H. Fire Prevention Society hold a Third grade Fire and Life Safety Poster Contest. Last year there were over 600 participants in the contest. Brynn Vaillant of Concord was chosen as a winner! Brynn was honored and recognized at the N.H. Fire Academy last week and her poster will appear in the 8th Annual N.H. Fire and Life Safety Calendar. Congratulations, Brynn!

Audi honors local business leaders

The Friends of The Audi capped their 30th Annual Meeting by honoring two local business leaders with awards for outstanding service to the historic municipal theatre.

Joanie McIntire was named the 2020 Friend of the Year, recognizing her leadership of the Hospitality Committee – the Audi’s “famous cookie bakers.” The 50-volunteer group provides refreshments at Auditorium performances, treating the audiences while raising nearly $50,000 toward Audi upgrades in the past eight years. Joanie is an associate broker with Coldwell Banker/J. Hampe Associates.

Doris Ballard was presented with the Golden Pineapple Award, recognizing quiet behind-the-scenes services which help keep our city theater affordable and accessible to everyone in the community. Doris has been the long-time “Voice of the Audi,” providing updates and show details on the Box Office Infoline. Her well-known voice has been heard through her years of service as a City Councilor, ConcordTV Director, business owner, and now NoDo Productions.

Vegetation management

Unitil has notified the City that they will be applying herbicide to manage undesirable vegetation growing within the electric line rights-of-way within the City of Concord as part of their integrated vegetation management program. The right-of-way proposed for treatment runs from the Boscawen town line through Penacook, crossing Macoy Street and Merrimack Street, heading south along Penacook Street, then east through city-owned property along the river oxbow, crossing Sewalls Falls Road, and terminates at the Beaver Meadow Golf Course.

Individuals who own property over which the right-of-way passes, or whose property abuts the right-of-way and who wish to be notified in writing 30 days prior to any treatment must submit a request to Unitil no later than Aug. 14. Unitil will be delivering an Herbicide Use Notification to all abutters. Any questions, concerns or comments about the herbicide treatment may be directed to Sara Sankowich, System Arborist for Unitil, at 379-3833.

Concord Parks and Rec updates

Concord Parks & Recreation wants to remind families that we are currently accepting registrations for Youth Soccer (ages 4 to grade 6), NFL Flag Football (ages 6 to 11) and all other fall programs.

The registration deadline for soccer is Aug. 14 and the registration deadline for flag football is Aug. 28. Our recently updated fall brochure and access to online registration is available at concordparksandrec.com. Concord Parks & Recreation will be reopening the City Wide Community Center Wednesday, Sept. 9 with limited hours. Programming will begin the weekend of Sept. 12. Full details will be available on our website after Aug. 20.

Drought conditions

As of Aug. 6, moderate drought conditions persist for Concord. The precipitation deficit continues to grow, now at 6.21 inches below average for this time of year. On a typical year, the City’s Water Treatment Facility pumps and average of 5.5 MGD (million gallons of water per day), but drought conditions continue to increase demand for irrigation and outdoor water use, pushing the daily average consumption over 6.0 MGD+ per day. There has been a slight decrease in consumption over the past few weeks, so we thank Concord water customers for their efforts to use less water. Despite the heat, we encourage residents to still minimize outdoor water use as much as possible. Decreasing your consumption for irrigation and watering can make a difference in Concord’s water usage.

Please continue to use water wisely. Conservation is strongly advised, especially for irrigation and outdoor use. There are no water restrictions currently in place for Concord, but it is possible restrictions could be instituted based on high consumption. Water levels at Penacook Lake still remain decent while supplementing from the Contoocook River. Water customers should practice water conservation techniques as a proactive measure to maintain our water resource. If watering is needed, please water at night or early morning to minimize evaporation and consider using weather-based irrigation controllers to avoid unnecessary watering (watering is not needed if it is raining). Thank you for doing your part to conserve water. Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/conservation.

Absentee Ballot Information

Residents wishing to vote in New Hampshire who are concerned about participating in-person due to COVID-19 may register to vote, and vote, by absentee for the 2020 elections. Find more information on the State of New Hampshire’s website. The 2020 absentee ballot application now has a box to check for those who choose to vote absentee due to concerns re: COVID-19. Also, voters now have the option to request absentee ballots for both elections on one application. Download here: https://bit.ly/3fKZCBm

Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov with any questions.

Ward 9 polling location change

Due to COVID-19, City of Concord residents in Ward 9 will vote at the City Wide Community Center at 14 Canterbury Road during the New Hampshire State Primary Election on Sept. 8 and during the general election on Nov. 3.

More information about elections, including a link to request an absentee ballot, polling locations and hours, voter information, and ward maps, is available online at concordnh.gov/elections. You may also contact the City Clerk’s Office at 225-8500 or by email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov.

N.H. Gap Fund

The GOFERR allocated $30 million in federal funding the state received from the CARES Act State-Local Coronavirus Relief Fund towards the NH General Assistance & Preservation (GAP) Fund to provide emergency financial relief to NH businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted by COVID-19, and who have been unable to access support from other existing state and federal programs. The application window opened July 21. More information about the program, eligibility and the application process can be found in this link.

Important Dates & Timeline:

Application Period – July 21, 2020 – August 7, 2020* (Extended due to this week’s tropical storm)

Application Verification Period – August 5, 2020 – August 18, 2020

