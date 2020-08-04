League exhibit showcases a bit of everything

The Art, Craft and Design exhibit on display at the League of N.H. Craftsmen headquarters on S. Main Street in Concord. At the League of N.H. Craftsmen's Headquarters in Concord you can view "Art, Craft and Design" through Aug. 9. At the League of N.H. Craftsmen's Headquarters in Concord you can view "Art, Craft and Design" through Aug. 9. At the League of N.H. Craftsmen's Headquarters in Concord you can view "Art, Craft and Design" through Aug. 9. At the League of N.H. Craftsmen's Headquarters in Concord you can view "Art, Craft and Design" through Aug. 9. At the League of N.H. Craftsmen's Headquarters in Concord you can view "Art, Craft and Design" through Aug. 9.

The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen is presenting the Art, Craft & Design exhibition both online and in person at the League Headquarters Gallery in Concord (in the Smile Building).

If you are able to visit the gallery in person, the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 9. All guests must wear masks, and they will limit the number of guests in the space at any time.

On display are more than 50 artists with creations such as baskets, calligraphy, clay, wearable art, decorative fiber arts, glass, leather, metal, jewelry, mixed media, musical instruments, photography, furniture, printmaking and more.

If you can’t make to the gallery, you are able to take a video tour of the exhibition at nhcrafts.org/virtual-craftsmens-fair/exhibitions, and shop all of these amazing works of art from the comfort of home.

Due to coronavirus precautions, the League’s annual fair has be transformed from an in-person event to a virtual one. You can experience more of the virtual League of N.H. Craftsmen Fair through videos on their website of craftsmen at work, buy art and learn more about the artisans across the state. Individually, some craftspersons may be doing small demonstrations at their own studios and workshops.

Learn more at nhcrafts.org.

