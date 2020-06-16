Playground fun

Keach Park in 2018 Keach Park in 2018 Keach Park in 2018 Monitor file Climb across a rope spider’s web at Garrison Park. Sun sets through the trees at Rollins Park in 2016.

With the expiration of the governor’s order, the city of Concord reopened its playgrounds Tuesday. So you and the kiddos can held on out from some fun in the sun.

Some things to consider, however, are these recommendations from the CDC:

Visit parks that are close to your home

Don’t visit parks if you or someone in your home is sick, has tested positive for COVID-19, or was recently exposed to COVID-19

Try to stay more than 6 feet away from people outside of your household

Don’t visit crowded parks

Wear cloth face coverings if you are older than 2 and don’t have breathing problems

Wash hands with soap and water often, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, blowing your nose or sneezing. Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be used if no soap and water is available.

Though not on the CDC list, it’s probably a good idea to remind the kids not to put their mouths on playground equipment, too.

Now that you’ve been reminded of the safety guidelines, here’s the low-down on a few of the playgrounds in the city. (There about 20 parks in the city and Reed, Rollins, Fletcher-Murphy, West Street, Thompson, White, Kimball, Garrison, Rolfe, Merrill and Keach have playgrounds.)

Keach Park

7 Newton Ave.

Keach Park is conveniently spread out, boasting 10-plus acres for prime recreational leisureliness. The large playground features four slides, a climbing wall, and swings for all ages. There is a pavilion with picnic tables underneath to set up lunch or sit and read a book in the shade while children play nearby. There are also large trees and shaded areas with seating throughout the park, providing a place to set up and enjoy a day with family in any season. Keach Park is located in the Heights area of Concord, just off Loudon Road, across from Aroma Joe’s. An often busy area of town, the park provides a tranquil space to burn off some energy or catch up with friends.

Rolfe Park

79 Community Drive

Located in the northern part of the city in Penacook Village, Rolfe Park is one of Concord’s largest parks at almost 38 acres. It has a baseball field, softball field, little league field and soccer fields for use during the autumn months. Basketball and tennis courts are also available for public use. The full-sized playground is adjacent to a seasonal pool with a wading pool for toddlers and parents. The park offers hiking trails through the shaded woods nearby. Handicap parking is available in the lot by the pool and playground. And if you’re looking to plan a lunch or full day of activities, Rolfe Park is one of the few city public spaces that provides trash cans for parkgoers’ convenience. So make sure to pick up after yourselves! Also unique to Rolfe, a Little Free Library is located on the campus to promote a friendly, community book exchange.

Rollins Park

116 Broadway St.

Rollins Park is home to childhood memories of Concord South End kids spanning generations. The park provides a great atmosphere for play or relaxation, with paved walking paths throughout, a picturesque gazebo and stone bridge area, as well as a full-sized playground. There is also a baseball field, a softball field, field hockey field and tennis and basketball courts. A picnic shelter provides shade for guests. During the winter months, an ice rink is constructed in the northern part of Rollins. If driving to this South End spot, parking can be found on Bow Street.

Garrison Park

31 Hutchins St.

Garrison Park is a great place to gather some friend for a pick-up basketball game or shoot hoops solo on the court. Garrison Park is comprised of a playground, basketball courts and a seasonal pool. The park is located just off North State Street, in the western part of the city and is 11.5 acres in size.

Fletcher-Murphy Play Lot

28 Fayette St.

Fletcher-Murphy Play Lot offers a playground and a basketball court that is known for its pick-up basketball games, according to concordnh.gov. The park sits in the south end of Concord.

White Park

1 White St.

A popular recreational space for family entertainment is the Monkey Around Playground. Plans are in the works to upgrade the park, so now is your chance to visit the wooden play structure.

