Go the (social) distance

Runners start at the 2019 Payson Center for Cancer Care's Rock 'N Race on North State Street in downtown Concord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Runners at the start of the 2019 Payson Center for Cancer Care's Rock 'N Race in downtown Concord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. The Concord Hospital event has raised more than $3.5 million dollars for Cancer Care since 2003. Thousands of runners and walkers took part in the annual Rock 'N Race 5K in downtown Concord on Thursday, May 17, 2018. ELIZABETH FRANTZ Niall (left) and Rory Campbell welcome the sprayed water offered by Roger Jobin (right) at the Northwestern Mutual station during Rock 'N Race 5K in downtown Concord on Thursday, May 18, 2017. ELIZABETH FRANTZ Granite State Revival performs during Rock 'N Race 5K in downtown Concord on Thursday, May 18, 2017. ELIZABETH FRANTZ The Fletchtones perform as runners pass by during Thursdayâs Rock âN Race 5K in downtown Concord on May 19, 2016. ELIZABETH FRANTZ Runners leave the starting line at Rock 'N Race 5K in downtown Concord on Thursday, May 18, 2017. ELIZABETH FRANTZ

COVID-19 put a stop to Rock ‘N Race in its usual format, but it didn’t stop or slow down the need for cancer services. Throughout March and April, Payson Center saw between 40 and 60 patients each day for treatment and care.

Rock ‘N Race provides 50% of annual funding for programs and services of the Concord Hospital’s Payson Center for Cancer Care HOPE Resource Center. That’s cancer-fighting support for more than 1,000 people a year.

Without the Rock ‘N Race, those services are at risk and patients may not get all the support they need.

Payson Center is encouraging participants to form teams and ask family and friends to support their fundraising, then walk or run on their own during June. Participants can register online for Rock ‘N Race 2020: 6FT to 5K until June 30 at giveto.concordhospital.org/events/rock-n-race or download a registration form and mail it to Concord Hospital Trust, Attention: Rock ‘N Race, 250 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.

To help the Payson Center raise the funds needed to assure continuation of these vital services, founding donors Norm and Melinda Payson have made a one-time commitment to match what participants raise – dollar for dollar – up to $150,000. Through their wonderful generosity and your commitment and energy, the community can achieve our goal and meet the needs of those battling cancer in 2021.

Since 2003, Rock ‘N Race, sponsored by Merrimack County Savings Bank, has raised more than $3.5 million dollars for the Payson Center.

For more information, visit the registration page or facebook.com/ RNR2020.

Related Posts