Children’s book: A bit o’ fun from DePaola

Jamie O’Rourke and the Big Potato

Written and illustrated by Tomie DePaola

(32 pages, 1992, children’s fiction)

There is nothing like a tale told by Tomie DePaola with its distinct illustrations and lively tone. You’ll find yourself speaking with an Irish brogue as you read this fun tale aloud about “Jamie O’Rourke the laziest man in all of Ireland.” Now Jamie’s poor overworked wife is in bed and can’t get up, so it is up to Jamie to bring in the potato crop.

Jamie would rather die than work until he meets a leprechaun one night and is given one wish. Jamie wishes for the biggest potato in the world and the fun begins.

Children will delight in this tale and come away believing that maybe being lazy isn’t so bad after all. In the end everyone seems happy with the outcome, especially Jamie.

Lorraine Myers

