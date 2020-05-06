City newsletter: Parking garages get cleaned-up

The old south staircases at the parking garage on School Street as seen in 2017. Pick up road trash with blue bag program.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Parking garage updates

Beginning earlier this week, the city’s contractor will begin demolition of the concrete plaza located near Warren Street and the South Stair Tower. The work will take approximately five to seven business days to complete.

This work is part of a larger effort to reconstruct the plaza as part of the School Street Parking Garage Renovation Project. The new plaza will have similar streetscape and landscaping features to that of the recently completed Main Street Project. The total cost for the plaza renovation is approximately $145,000. Subject to potential delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Street Garage Renovation Project is scheduled to be completed in August.

Taking advantage of the temporary lull in downtown activity associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is pressure washing all three municipal parking garages. The work is being undertaken at night, and the garages are closed to the public during washing. Signage has been posted at each garage. Best practices for parking garage maintenance recommend washing garages at least once annually in order to protect the structure from detrimental impacts of road salts, as well as keep the facilities in a clean, aesthetically pleasing condition.

Thank you to our business and non-profit community

We want to commend our businesses and non-profits for their perseverance and resilience in this state of emergency. The city, through Suzi Pegg, the city’s Economic Development Director, has been working along with the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce to identify and provide information on federal, state or local resources that could assist the Concord business and non-profit community. These resources have been distributed via the city’s social media channels as well as on the city’s website.

Some of our residents may have read recently that the cities of Nashua and Manchester have announced funds that would award grants and loans to businesses and non-profits that have been directly and adversely affected by the COVID-19 state of emergency. Reports indicate that those funds are largely comprised of federal Community Development Block Grant dollars. Unlike Concord, Manchester and Nashua are both Community Development Block Grant Entitlement cities. This means that they annually receive an allotment of funds from the federal government to disburse as they deem appropriate within parameters defined by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Agency, primarily to address low and moderate income populations. Eligibility to become an entitlement community presently is determined by a number of factors including a population of more than 50,000 or being a principal city in a Metropolitan Statistical Area. Concord, with its population of 43,500, does not meet the threshold and our community is also not a principal MSA city.

We will continue to monitor the state of emergency, and the evolution of the Federal CARES Act, for any opportunities to help our business and non-profit community.

Concord Library goes virtual

See how Concord Public Library is meeting the challenges of COVID-19 and working to create online access to e-books, audio books, book clubs, film clubs, programs, story time and more in a YouTube video on the library’s channel.

N.H. property tax relief program information

Property owners who owned and resided in their homes on April 1, 2019, may apply to the state of New Hampshire for relief of a portion of the state education property tax. There is no age requirement or asset limit for this program. A single person whose total household income was $20,000 or less in 2019 and married persons or head of New Hampshire households with total household income of $40,000 or less in 2019 may apply.

Completed forms and documentation must be post marked no earlier than May 1, 2020 and no later than June 30, 2020 to the NH DRA, Taxpayer Services Division, PO Box 299, Concord, NH 03302-0299. Applicants will need a copy of their final 2019 tax bill, that were sent to you in November, and a copy of their 2019 federal tax return. If the property is in a trust, a copy of the entire trust document must be submitted. Questions about the program may be directed to the Revenue Administration at 230-5920; press prompt 2. Hearing or speech impaired individuals may call TDD Access: Relay NH at 1-800-735-2964.

Applications for the State of New Hampshire’s Low and Moderate Income Homeowner’s Property Tax Relief program are available on the Department’s website at revenue.nh.gov/forms/2020/documents/dp-8-2019-print.pdf . The forms may be obtained on the City of Concord’s website at concordnh.gov; on the Assessing Department page the link is on the left side of the screen under the Low & Moderate Tax Relief. The forms may also be requested by calling 228-8550 or emailing assessing@concordnh.gov between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday and leaving a message with your name, number, and address.

Leaf collection continues

The city of Concord’s Spring Leaf Collection is underway.

Concord residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can participate by placing leaves in biodegradable yard waste bags (available at local retailers) or rigid containers labeled “leaves” (no plastic bags). Leaves must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash collection day. Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during Fall Leaf Collection.

Only leaves that are bagged or contained in a rigid container will be collected.

Spring leaf collection will continue for six weeks in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, May 30, 2020. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 25 due to the Memorial Day holiday. Unacceptable items, including plastic bags, will not be collected.

Residents can also bring leaves to Earth Materials Recycling Center. Drop-off is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pickup truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container, bag, or miscellaneous item used to transport leaves to the earth recycling center must be taken back with the resident. Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning on April 20, with additional hours on Saturdays during leaf collection through May 30 (with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed for the holiday). Please note that hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. Please call ahead to confirm specific dropoff times during the coronavirus pandemic at 545-4835 or visit their website for more information.

Find more information about spring leaf collection at concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Blue bag program

The Blue Bag Program is a free and easy way to get involved and clean up the local community. There is no cost to participate in our program. Just fill out a release form (we have now added an online form to our website-see link), contact Adam Clark to schedule a pick-up of free blue bags at our office at aclark@concordnh.gov, perform a clean-up, leave the bags roadside, and then notify Adam when you’re done and they’ll collect the bags! It’s that easy! It’s a great way to volunteer, keep the community clean, and protect the local environment. Learn more at concordnh.gov/bluebagprogram.

Compost bins available

Composting is one way to reduce household waste. The city has 80 gallon containers for $55 or 2 gallon kitchen bins for $10. Please contact Adam Clark at aclark@concordnh.gov to purchase a compost bin.

Online vital records available

While City Hall remains closed to the public, the City Clerk’s Office wants you to know that in addition to requesting vital records through the mail, residents may order vital records for any vital record event that has taken place in the State of New Hampshire, via the City’s online vital records ordering option.

Should you have any questions, please contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at 225-8500.

2020 Census reminder

The 2020Census informs funding for the services that keep your community safe and prepared. Complete the census today at 2020Census.gov.

