Community notices and happenings

Virtual workout with Matt Bonner

Planet Fitness will continue its “Home Work-In” series Friday at 7 p.m. The New Hampshire-based company streams the classes live on its Facebook page and welcomes different hosts to lead each day’s work-out.

On Friday, May 1, former NBA player Matt Bonner will join viewers. The Concord native and former San Antonio Spurs player will go live Friday at 7 p.m. The virtual classes are 20 minutes and don’t require any equipment. Each workout will also be available to view on both the Planet Fitness Facebook page and YouTube channel after the broadcast. For more information, visit planetfitness.com/united-we-move.

Fishing Derby canceled

Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the ongoing efforts to slow its spreading, the Penacook American Legion has decided to cancel this year’s annual fishing derby, which is normally held the Saturday before Mother’s Day. Concern for the safety of the children and adults who normally attend this event and their proximity during it, was the main factor in the canceling decision. If you have questions regarding this event please contact Bob Cook, commander at the post, at 753-9372 or Doug Stone, derby chairman, at 746-3885.

Virtual fun run

With an eye toward encouraging healthy activities while supporting homeless pets, the Pope Memorial SPCA-Concord Merrimack County (Pope) has converted its annual 5k event to a virtual fundraiser. “The Dirty Paws Fun Run has been a key spring fund raiser for our organization for many years,” said Shannon Camara, Director of Educational Outreach and Special Event at Pope. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re shifting the race to a virtual event in which participants can run or walk on their own and track their progress.” Starting on April 18 through May 2, participants are encouraged to log their run or walks with, or without, pets. Camara added that the agency is encouraging people to send in photos of their activities to qualify to win special prizes. Runners and walkers can also seek pledges from friends and family members. Prize categories include: Muddiest Paws, Best Costume, Most Dynamic Duo, and Most Colorful Run Outfit. Pope is also encouraging runners and walkers to share photos on Facebook or Instagram. Tag the Pope Memorial SPCA in your posts and include #pmspca, dirtypawsvirtualfunrun2020 and #HomeHikeChallenge. To learn more about the Dirty Paws Virtual Fun Run, please visit popememorialspca.org. or email Camara at scamara@popememorialspca.org.

Document your experience

The Concord Public Library is collecting statements for people to record the history and impact of the coronavirus pandemic. While the world is in the midst of a truly historic time, it is important that we document this period for future generations. People of all ages should write, photograph, film, take oral histories, etc. of how this pandemic has affected themselves and the community. Submissions will be preserved in the Concord Room. To be included, fill out the form at docs.google.com/forms/d /1s-ISgXX8-fG6mfwLCX66 y41EKzcVWm745hnxP nLmpxU/viewform. Physical materials will be collected once the library reopens. To send digital materials, please email library@concordnh.gov.

