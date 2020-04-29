Book of the Week: Something for the children

The Little Blue Truck

By Alice Schertle and Jull McElmurry

(children’s fiction/28 pages/ 2008)

Hop on board for a fun ride with your friends Toad, the Little Blue Truck and a whole host of barnyard characters. Learn about how to make friends as the rhyme and rhythm take you along the road, meeting friends like Goat, Chicken and Duck. Children will learn the sounds each animal makes as you travel down the road with Blue.

Everything is going smoothly until a self-important dump truck gets stuck in the road. Dump hasn’t made any friends so when he gets stuck the animals all ignore him, but Blue comes to the rescue. Blue can’t push out the dump truck on his own so his animal friends come to the rescue and save the day. Your child, along with Dump, learn in the end about the importance of cooperation and friendship.

Beep, beep, beep!

Lorraine Myers

