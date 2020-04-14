Book a guide for partners

Things I Wish I’d Known Before We Got Married

By Gary Chapman

(nonfiction/173 pages/2010)

Are you compatible? That’s like asking a couple the meaning of life. However, it is possible to know if you’re mostly compatible before things get too deep.

Couples have a tendency to focus on the small talk and not hit on the deeper questions in a relationship. Not only should you be asking these questions before you get married, you should be asking them in the early dating days. Weed out the incompatible.

Chapman goes beyond questions and gives insights into what relationships are like in the long term. Like how important it is to get along with family, because you’re not just marrying a person, you’re marrying their family. He even gives his wisdom on how to behave in a relationship, how to communicate effectively, and what it really takes to keep a marriage together.

Written with the same wisdom and by the same author as The 5 Love Languages.

Amy Cornwell

