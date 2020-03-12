Entertainment: Second Bach lunch of the month Thursday

Live music

Wednesday

Freese Brothers Big Band at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Nihco Gallo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Irish Music After Work at Area 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Bach Lunch Lecture: “New Orleans Traditional Music” at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Carbon Leaf at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Duo Del Inferno at Penuche’s

Friday

Alan Roux Band at Makris Lobster and Steak House at 6 p.m.

Holy Fool at True Brew Barista and Cafe at 8 p.m.

SixFoxWhiskey, The Trichomes and Swimmer at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Cold Engines at Penuche’s

Bend the Ride at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Ethyric and B. Snair at True Brew Barista at 9 p.m.

Racing Extinction at Pit Road Lounge

Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

The Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Bank N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Lucas Gallo at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Don B. at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Brothers Blues at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Heckel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Queer Babe Mixer at True Brew Barista and Cafe at 7 p.m.

Movies at Red Rivers

Emma. (PG) 125 minutes

The Assistant (R) 87 minutes

Parasite (R) 132 minutes

Once Were Brothers (R) 102 minutes

Fantastic Fungi (NR) 81 minutes

Stage shows

Ballet Misha will perform a mixed repertory dance concert on Saturday at 2p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. Tickets are $25 and available at ballet-misha.ticketleap.com.

Der Fliegende Hollander will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets $15 to $26. For more information, visit banknhstage.com.

Lend Me a Theatre continues its run of Lend Me a Tenor at Hatbox Theatre through Sunday. Shows will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The play tells of the world’s greatest tenor coming the Cleveland, Ohio, in an attempt to help save the opera company, but then he turns up seemingly dead. A meek assistant is tasked to find a replacement so the show can go on. This is the original Lend Me a Theatre cast who performed the show at the Scenic Theatre in 2013. Tickets are $12 to $18 and available from hatboxnh.com

