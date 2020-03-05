Entertainment: Month starts strong with nightly shows

Lankum will perform at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Live music

Today

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Irish Music After Work with David Levine, Roger Duhaime and friends at Area 23 at 5:32 p.m.

Thursday

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Llava Llama with Sonny Jim Clifford at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Friday

Classic Invasion Band at Makris Lobster and Steak House at 7 p.m.

RosesFromRuins & B. Snair at True Brew Barista and Cafe at 8 p.m.

Rev. Todd Seely at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Soggy Po Boys with Cold Chocolate at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $15 general, $25 balcony, plus $2 at the door

Saturday

Second Wind at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Lankum with Andy the Doorbum at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $20, plus $2 at door

Let Us Not Forget at the Pit Road Lounge

Andrew of the North and the Rangers at Penuche’s at 9:30 p.m. $3 cover

Sonic Avionics at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Symphony N.H. directed by Roger Kalia will perform Mendelssohn and Dvorak at the Concord City Auditorium at 3 p.m. Tickets $18 to $52. symphonynh.org

Anjo and Diamond Special at Area 23 at 4 p.m.

Darlingside with Francesca Blanchard at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $25 general, $40 balcony, plus $2 at door

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Noony Tues Folk Jam at Concord Community Music School at noon

Wednesday

Nihco Gallo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Freese Brothers Big Band at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Free through the Walker Lecture Series.

Irish Music After Work with David Levine, Roger Duhaime and friends at Area 23 at 5:32 p.m.

Stage shows

The Hampstead Stage Company will present Alladin and a theatre day with games and workshops at the Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 11 a.m. for families. For more information, visit hampsteadstage.org.

Lend Me a Theatre continues its run of Lend Me a Tenor at Hatbox Theatre through March 15. Shows will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The play tells of the world’s greatest tenor coming the Cleveland, Ohio, in an attempt to help save the opera company, but then he turns up seemingly dead. A meek assistant is tasked to find a replacement so the show can go on. This is the original Lend Me a Theatre cast who performed the show at the Scenic Theatre in 2013. Tickets are $12 to $18 and available from hatboxnh.com

Randy Otto perform as Winston Churchill at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 students. For more information, visit banknhstage.com.

Movies at Red River

The Assistant (R) 87 minutes

Once Were Brothers (R) 102 minutes

Parasite (R) 132 minutes

Fantastic Fungi (NR) 81 minutes

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) 108 minutes

