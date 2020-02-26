City Newsletter: Recap meetings via videos

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Parks and Rec

Concord Parks & Rec’s Spring Brochure is available now. View it online at esuite.concordnh.gov/recreation/flipbook/index.html. There are offerings for children, adults, and seniors. Many adult programs begin the week of March 2 so sign up today.

Concord podcast

Nicole Mckenzie from the 2020 Census was in the Concord TV podcast studio with Economic Development Director Suzi Pegg. They talked about the census, how data is collected, what it is used for, and how important it is, in this month’s Talk Concord podcast. Listen on SoundCloud or iTunes.

Concord NEXT zoning update

If you missed the public meetings on ConcordNEXT zoning updates, a recording of Tuesday night’s meeting in Penacook is on the city’s YouTube channel thanks to ConcordTV.

Trail Master Plan

If you were unable to attend our Trail Master Plan meeting on Jan. 28, you can still participate by taking our survey: surveymonkey.com/r/ConcordTrails. ConcordTV captured some footage of the public forum for us. A video is available on YouTube.

Ice skating

Ice skating at the Everett Arena has been extended to continue through March 19. Skating hours are Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The last Saturday session will be on Feb. 29 and the last Sunday session will be on March 1. The last weekday session will be on March 19. Admission is only $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5 at the arena’s pro shop. Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and will continue through March 18. Admission is $10 (goalies have free entry). Helmet and gloves are required and full equipment is recommended. Due to school skating groups, there will be no stick practice on February 21. Only cash or check is accepted at the arena at this time. An ATM is available in the lobby entrance. Check out the Everett Arena Pro Shop for some hockey tape, skate guards, laces, or even skate sharpening. Skate sharpening is available for $6, or a $50 punch ticket can be purchased for 10 sharpening sessions to save $10. The shop is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the ice season. Lace up those skates! Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Winter weather

Sign up for both Winter Storm Event Parking Ban and Winter Maintenance Parking Ban email alerts at concordnh.gov/notifyme to get alerted for both city-wide and downtown bans.

Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations.

Please note that the downtown metered parking area has been expanded and the Winter Maintenance Parking Ban will now include these new areas. View the updated Downtown Snow Removal Parking Ban Map to see all areas included in this parking ban.

Free parking is available in the city garages on weekends, observed holidays, and Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit/lease spaces (marked with signage) and until 9 a.m. for metered spaces. Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street Municipal Parking Lot at the corner of Village Street and Canal Street near Chief’s Restaurant during city-wide winter parking bans. Residents should only park in the public spaces on the south side of the lot along Canal Street and should not block the construction gate into the adjacent Penacook Landing.

Cars parked in tight areas or on narrow streets can block plows from fitting through the street. We appreciate the community’s cooperation to park off-street, even when a parking ban is not issued, to allow crews to plow more efficiently and restore safe road conditions. Visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations for more information about the City’s winter operations.

