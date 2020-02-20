Son’s resilience inspires art

Images from "A Son's Gift," a photo exhibit by Mark Bolton of his son, Max. Images from "A Son's Gift," a photo exhibit by Mark Bolton of his son, Max. Images from "A Son's Gift," a photo exhibit by Mark Bolton of his son, Max.

Photographer Mark Bolton’s work is currently on display at the NHTI library gallery through March 6 in an exhibit called “A Son’s Gift.” The pictures chronicle the life of Mark’s young son, Max, who was born with a heart defect but is now thriving.

Max, now 11, had two open-heart surgeries at Boston Children’s Hospital. He currently leads an active life that includes Tae Kwon Do, swimmings, biking and playing with friends.

Bolton is a photojournalist who has worked for the Laconia Citizen, Foster’s Daily Democrat and the Union Leader. He is also an adjunct faculty member taking black-and-white film and darkroom photography at NHTI.

The exhibit is open during NHTI library hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

