Museums outside of Merrimack County

The front of the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro.

Culture, of course, is not confined to the capital region. Here are some other museums and history-geared spots that might be worth checking out, though by no means is it an exhaustive list.

Currier Museum

The Currier Museum of Art features European and American paintings, decorative arts, photographs and sculpture, including works by Picasso, Monet, O’Keeffe, Wyeth and LeWitt with exhibitions, tours and programs year-round. The museum also offers tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Zimmerman House (reservations required).

“A Life Made in Art” by Maud Briggs Knowlton is now on display.

Admission is $5 for teens, $10 students, $15 adults, and $13 seniors. Members and children are free. New Hampshire residents are admitted free the second Saturday of the month if they arrive before noon.

Hours are Sunday, Monday, Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free highlights tours are available every day at 1 p.m. and last between 45 and 60 minutes. (Tours include works from the permanent collection and an introduction to special exhibitions.)

150 Ash St., Manchester

currier.org, 669-6144

Aviation Museum

The museum exhibits persons, places, events and artifacts related to the aviation history of New Hampshire. The information presented about the pioneering men and women who have represented New Hampshire in the air will take you back in time and might even change the way you think about New Hampshire, especially the contributions our state has made to the aviation history of America and the world.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., screen the new “Ice Eagles” documentary on the extreme flying conditions in Antarctica. Cost $10.

Admission is $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and 65 and older, $10 for ages 12 to 64, $5 for veterans, $30 maximum for a family. Members and children 5 and younger are free.

Hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

27 Navigator Road, Londonderry

nhahs.org, 669-4820

Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire

From the docks of Portsmouth, where merchants engaged in the trans-Atlantic slave trade unloaded their cargo, to the northern border with Canada where many escaping captives found their first moment of freedom, the Granite State holds a multitude of stories that mark the milestones of its complex history. For more than 300 years, the lives of African people and their descendants have been a part of New Hampshire’s history. African-American history has long been hidden in the shadows even though black lives have been intermixing with white lives in highly personal ways. The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire promotes awareness and appreciation of African American history and life in order to build more inclusive communities today.

Guided (May through October) and self-guided tour programs are available.

222 Court St., Portsmouth

blackheritagetrailnh.org, 570-8469

Woodman Institute Museum

The Woodman, founded in 1916, is a traditional early 20th-century style natural science, history, and art museum with exhibits for all ages. The museum’s collection includes hundreds of colonial artifacts; comprehensive mineral, shell and fossil gallery; mounted animal specimens; fine art and furniture; an extensive collection of militaria; local history objects; and much more.

Admission is $7 for children up to 12, $9 for students, $13 adults, $10 seniors, $9 military, free for children 3 and under, $35 for a family and free for families of deployed military.

It is open April through December from Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1823 Central Ave., Dover

woodmanmuseum.org, 742-1038

Wright Museum of World War II

The Wright Museum is a non-profit educational institution dedicated to recognizing and honoring the contributions and enduring legacy of WWII-era Americans. Unique to traditional WWII museums, the more than 14,000 items in our collection are representative of both the home front and battle field.

Admission is $8 students, $12 adults, $10 military and seniors, free to children 4 and younger and members. Family rate of $40.

The museum is open from May 1 to Oct. 31. The opening exhibit for May and June will be “Shaped by Conflict: Mementos of WWII era.” The summer’s special exhibit, running from July 1 to Sept. 27, will be “Vietnam: The Real War,” which highlights photographs from the Associated Press. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

77 Center St., Wolfeboro

wrightmuseum.org, 569-1212

Lawrence L. Lee Scouting Museum

The museum contains colorful and historic exhibits such as Scouts on Stamps from Mafeking to the present, the Joseph Moyer World Jamboree collection, a complete display of Max Silber buckles, original paintings of Boy’s Life covers, and a flag carried to the moon by America’s first astronaut and New Hampshire Scout Alan Shepard. The Baden-Powell display of sketches, letters, and Boer War memorabilia is one of the finest collections of memorabilia of Scouting’s founder anywhere.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; on most Wednesdays and Saturdays (excepts holiday weekends).

395 Blondin Road, Manchester

scoutingmuseum. nhscouting.org, 867-2501

Remick Country Doctor Museum

Situated on the picturesque grounds of a historic homestead and farm – still a working farm today, Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm is the only country doctor museum in New England and one of only three in the United States. Your visit will provide a glimpse into the important contributions once made by country doctors, as well as New Hampshire’s agricultural and rural past, and highlight ways all generations can learn from these histories.

Admission is $5, children 4 and under are free.

Museum hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

58 Cleveland Hill Road, Tamworth

remickmuseum.org, 323-7591

