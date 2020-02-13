Stand-up show ready for Valentine’s Day

Carol Ballard performs a comedy routine in 2018. She co-founded Nodo Productions which runs Laughta in New Hampsha comedy classes and monthly performances at Tandy's.

The next monthly comedy showcase at Tandy’s is one they hope you’ll love.

“For the Love of Laughter: A Valentine Standup Comedy Show” will be held Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Laughta in New Hampsha, a project of Nodo Productions, has assembled a performance by five New England comedians hosted by Rick Gauthier. The comedians are Chad Blodgett of Claremont, Stephanie Elliot of Massachusetts, Chris Justice, Peter Pardoe of Lebanon and Tom Spohn of North Brookline.

Nodo Productions assembles monthly comedy shows at Tandy’s Pub in Eagle Square in Concord the second Thursday of the month featuring New England-based comedians.

The monthly gatherings began a year ago, in February 2019.

Tickets are $12 if purchased by Feb. 6 or $15 afterward. They can be bought online at february13valentinecomedy.eventbrite.com or at the door.

Seating is limited. For more information, email info@nodoproductions.com.

The show may contain adult content.

Related Posts