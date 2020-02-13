Is wealth waiting for you in fastlane?

Millionaire Fastlane

By M. J. DeMarco

322 pages

nonfiction

We’ve been taught to be employees, not millionaires. It’s not our fault, but DeMarco explains how we can correct the road we are on. By saying goodbye to the Slowlane, we can speed into the Fastlane where wealth is waiting for us.

It’s really about having your own business, but not just any business. One that meets the commandments of Control, Entry, Need, Time, and Scale. With his step by step approach, you’ll have a blueprint you can start executing. Ever wonder why your business just feels like another job? The Millionaire Fastlane will take you out of the trading time for money cycle and set you up for a business that has the potential to make you a millionaire with lots of passive income. You won’t have to wonder if your business idea will be viable because he gives you the tools to find that out before dumping time or money into it.

The Millionaire Fastlane also has information about branding, execution, using generosity to increase wealth, and the power of focusing on one thing. I know of people who read this book, took its advice for starting their business, and are now successful millionaires. I read this book a year ago. I thought I could do this journey alone, but it was only after taking DeMarco’s advice of investing in myself to find the mentors I needed, am I finally starting a business that meets all the commandments for success.

The author, DeMarco, has an online community you can join to discuss the teachings in this book with other fellow Fastlaners.

Amy Cornwell

