Entertainment: Take your honey to comedy or concert

Live Music

Wednesday

Dean Harlem at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Night to fundraise for weather-proof guitar for Kevin Clark at Area 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Irish Music with David Levine and Roger Duhaime at Area 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

April Cushman at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Bach’s Lunch Lecture at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Piano Battle: Andreas vs. Paul at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m.

Holy Fool at Penuche’s

Lyrics Born with Harsh Armadillo at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Bar opens at 6 p.m. Cost $18 to $34.

Friday

Holy Fool at True Brew at 8:30 p.m.

DJ Laura at Makris Lobster and Steak House at 7 p.m.

Hometown Eulogy Night of Romance at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Michael Vincent Band at Area 23 at 8:23 p.m.

Saturday

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 8 to 11 p.m.

Josh Foster at the Contoocook Farmers Market at the Maple Street School from 9 a.m. to noon.

Ken Clark at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Hometown Eulogy at True Brew at 10 p.m.

Mr. Aaron Band Valentine’s Show at Rattlebox Studio at 3 p.m. $7 per person

Bella’s Bartok with Outsiders Punkabilly Rebels at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Bar opens at 6 p.m. Tickets $15 to $27.

Saturday Jam with Chaz Proulx at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Dank Sinatra at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Lichen at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Heckel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Noony Tunes Folk Jams at Concord Community Music School at noon

Next Wednesday

Ken Budka at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Stage Shows

The Community Players of Concord will present The Odd Couple: Female Version at the Concord City Auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. (More details, page 4).

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine, will present Romeo & Juliet at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. This full-scale production is set to the music of Sergey Prokifiev and based on William Shakespeare’s timeless tale of tragic love. Tickets are $20 to $58.

Daniel MacIvor’s How it Works heads into its final week at Hatbox Theatre. Show are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River Theatres

Little Women (PG) 134 minutes

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) 108 minutes

Parasite (R) 132 minutes

Oscar-nominated Shorts: animated, live-action, or documentary (NR) varies in length

