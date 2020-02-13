City Newsletter: Lots of things happening with the library

New flooring was installed in the Concord Public Library's archives room.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Concord NEXT zoning update public meetings

The Phase 1 Draft of the new Zoning Code will be presented in a series of public presentations and stakeholder meetings on Feb. 18 and 19. Come to a small group stakeholder session to learn about specific topics, or attend one of the evening public presentations for a general overview. All sessions and meetings will be held in Council Chambers at 37 Green St., except as noted in the schedule below.

Check the city website or the project website (concordnext.info) soon for links to the draft code and proposed zoning map.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

9-10:30 a.m. – Downtown Development

10:30-noon– Residential Neighborhoods

1:30-3 p.m. – Parking & Use Tables

3-4:30 p.m. – Buffers, Landscaping, & Zoning Map

6-7 p.m. – Penacook Village Discussion – Beaver Meadow Golf Course

7-8:30 p.m. – Public Presentation at Beaver Meadow Golf Course

Wednesday, Feb. 19th

10:30 a.m.-Noon – Mixed Use Districts

1:30-3 p.m. – Residential Neighborhoods – Small Session

7-8:30 p.m. – Public Presentation in Council Chambers

Library news

Beat the Librarians Trivia will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lithermans Limited Brewery, 126 Hall St. Create a team with four to six players and compete against a group of librarians from Concord and Bow. Bookish trivia will appear alongside questions about science, sports, pop culture and more. Prizes for the winning team.

The Daytime Oscar Party was rescheduled to Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Concord Public Library auditorium. Wear your best red carpet attire and watch Oscar-nominated Judy.

Concord General Services’ Public Properties Division has recently installed new flooring in the Concord Room at the Concord Public Library. The carpet flooring was replaced with luxury vinyl plank that is an up-and-coming product replacing vinyl composition tile. It lasts 50% to 100% longer than vinyl composition tile since it does not need to be stripped and waxed every year and does not become brittle or crack. Library staff selected a “marble” design pattern for a more “museum” aesthetic. The carpets were in need of replacing and switching out the carpet to this new flooring will help to decrease the humidity of the room during the summer, which was motivation behind this upgrade due to concerns of library staff. Public properties first installed a commercial grade dehumidifier and then completed this new flooring to improve conditions and help preserve the integrity of books and materials in the Concord Room. The new flooring has certainly increased the look, feel, and functionality of the room.

Concord hike

The Concord Trails Committee will lead a group hike on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Broken Ground Trails. Meet your guide Rob at the Curtisville Road parking area. During the 3 mile hike, you’ll pass cellar holes from the old Frost homestead and beaver ponds. It will take about 2 hours. Plan for wet or icy conditions; wear appropriate books with cleats or microspikes. A hiking pole is recommended. For more information, call 225-8518 or email bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

PGA Junior

Beaver Meadow Golf Course PGA Junior League sign-ups are now open.

More information is available at pgajrleague.com/ program-search?season= Spring%2FSummer%20 Season&age=&zip=03301.

Pay by phone

Soon, you can pay for on-street and garage locations with the PayByPhone app. It’s the easiest way to pay, and requires just your mobile phone.

Why park with PayByPhone?

Never risk a parking ticket: Receive text message reminders before your parking expires. Never run back to the meter: Extend your parking if more time is needed. Never carry coins again: Pay with the app or at paybyphone.com

Next time you park, just look for the green PayByPhone signs on the side of your parking meter or parking kiosk. Download the PayByPhone app, or visit paybyphone.com to start parking.

Related Posts