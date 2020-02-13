Bulletin Board: Meetings and gatherings

Governor to present at chamber forum

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce invites members and the public to its annual State of the State forum featuring New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave., Concord. Sununu will share what economic challenges and opportunities are priorities for the state in 2020. Attendees will gain insight into initiatives and issues, especially as they relate to the business community. The conversation will continue during a Q&A session with Sununu. Register for State of the State at ConcordNHChamber.com (required); $25 for Chamber members, $35 for non-members (includes lunch). For more information, contact the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce at 224-2508, email events@concordnhchamber.com or visit the Chamber’s website.

Emily Marsh

Stamp swap

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, on Feb. 18 1 p.m . We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources and issues. Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories about stamp collecting. For more information call Dan Day at 228-1154.

Dan Day

Memory Café

The Capital Area Memory Café for memory-impaired individuals and their family members is Feb. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway in Concord. The Memory Café is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time. Enjoy an opportunity to socialize and build relationships with others who have memory impairment. Family members can speak with healthcare professionals and learn more about resources while their loved ones are engaged in meaningful and supervised activity in a relaxed home-like environment. Cafes are free and no registration is required. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 230-5673 or email Jennifer.Brechtel@crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

UNH seeks partner

Education experts at the University of New Hampshire are looking for Merrimack Valley elementary school teachers who want to explore new ways of teaching science. Teachers can apply to participate in Schoolyard SITES, a program that brings citizen science to schools through teacher-volunteer partnerships. During the 2020-21 school year, teachers and volunteers from UNH Cooperative Extension will work together to create a schoolyard citizen science investigation with students. Participating teachers will receive support from UNH education and science experts and will gain science teaching skills, including how to contribute to national citizen science projects. Some examples of past projects include bird identification, precipitation mapping and maple sap collection. Topics focus on life and Earth science content relevant to the schoolyard and district’s curriculum requirements. UNH will host two online informational sessions on Feb. 13 and March 12 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Register for an informational session and learn more about Schoolyard SITES, including the eligibility requirements and benefits, at extension.unh.edu/programs/schoolyard-sites.

Emma Joyce

Mardi Gras and jazz of the heart

This Sunday at 1 p.m. at Concord’s First Congregational Church, 177 N. Main St., Jazz Sanctuary will celebrate “Mardi Gras and The Jazz of Heart.” Guest musician, Brooklyn trombonist Jim Wildman will join his brother Tim on trumpet, Joey Placenti on clarinet and tenor sax, Jock Irvine on tuba, Eric Bilodeau on guitar, and Ed Raczka on drums to play New Orleans inspired jazz. Vocalist, the Rev. Emilia Halstead will make the music soar and also, with Tim Wildman, lead the conversational time about the relationship between celebration and not losing heart in dark times. The half-hour jazz set begins at 1 p.m. with the worship experience following at 1:30. Free admission.

Tim Wildman

