Entertainment: A bit of this and a bit of that

Live music
Today
Ryan Williamson at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Irish music with David Levine, Roger Duhaime and friends at Area 23 at 5:32 p.m.
Thursday
Dwayne Haggins at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.
Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Bosey at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
Kate and Logan Live at Penuche’s at 10 p.m.
Open mic at True Brew at 8 p.m.
Bach Lunch Lecture on “Jazz Lives On and On!” at the Concord Community Music School at 12:15 p.m. Free, bring your own lunch.
Friday
Becca Myari at True Brew Cafe
Rev. Todd Seely at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Chad Verbeck at Chen Yang Li in Bow from 8 to 11 p.m.
Gabby Martin at the Contoocook Farmers Market at the Maple Street School in Hopkinton from 9 a.m. to noon.
Tim Hazelton at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
The Celladores at True Brew Barista at 7 p.m.
Stray Dog at the Pit Road Lounge
Sunday
State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Anjo and Diamond Special at Area 23 at 4 p.m.
Monday
State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Dean Harlem at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Stage shows
Sara Juli’s Burnt-Out Wife show will be performed at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Bar opens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 for students.
An encore performance of One Man, Two Guvnors by the National Theatre will be screened Sunday at 12:55 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage. Cafe opens at noon. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 students.
Daniel MacIvor’s How it Works introduces us to four unforgettable people: Al, his ex-wife Donna, his new partner Christine, and his troubled daughter Brooke. Brilliantly weaving past and present, this play illuminates these four lives as they come to terms with their own stories. Shows run through Feb. 16, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River Theatres
Little Women
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Oscar-nominated shorts (animated, live action or documentary)