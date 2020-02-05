Entertainment: A bit of this and a bit of that

Sara Juli is an American Artist who creates performance work informed by daily life, combining elements of dance, comedy and storytelling. Burnt-Out Wife explores the decay and detritus of marriage. Separation, sex deprivation, and lack of communication add up to wanting to run from the popular, yet impossible binding contract. Using her comedic text-driven dance style, Sara Juli, blows up marriage for a total reimagining.

Live music

Today

Ryan Williamson at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Irish music with David Levine, Roger Duhaime and friends at Area 23 at 5:32 p.m.

Thursday

Dwayne Haggins at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Bosey at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Kate and Logan Live at Penuche’s at 10 p.m.

Open mic at True Brew at 8 p.m.

Bach Lunch Lecture on “Jazz Lives On and On!” at the Concord Community Music School at 12:15 p.m. Free, bring your own lunch.

Friday

Becca Myari at True Brew Cafe

Rev. Todd Seely at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Chad Verbeck at Chen Yang Li in Bow from 8 to 11 p.m.

Gabby Martin at the Contoocook Farmers Market at the Maple Street School in Hopkinton from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

The Celladores at True Brew Barista at 7 p.m.

Stray Dog at the Pit Road Lounge

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Anjo and Diamond Special at Area 23 at 4 p.m.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dean Harlem at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Stage shows

Sara Juli’s Burnt-Out Wife show will be performed at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Bar opens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 for students.

An encore performance of One Man, Two Guvnors by the National Theatre will be screened Sunday at 12:55 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage. Cafe opens at noon. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 students.

Daniel MacIvor’s How it Works introduces us to four unforgettable people: Al, his ex-wife Donna, his new partner Christine, and his troubled daughter Brooke. Brilliantly weaving past and present, this play illuminates these four lives as they come to terms with their own stories. Shows run through Feb. 16, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River Theatres

Little Women

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Oscar-nominated shorts (animated, live action or documentary)

