City Newsletter: A new way to pay to park

Abby Martinen One of the new parking meters on Pleasant Street extension in downtown Concord in December 2019.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Pay by phone with app

Soon, you can pay for on-street and garage locations with the PayByPhone app. It’s the easiest way to pay, and requires just your mobile phone.

Why park with PayByPhone?

Never risk a parking ticket: Receive text message reminders before your parking expires

Never run back to the meter: Extend your parking if more time is needed

Never carry coins again: Pay with the app or at paybyphone.com

Next time you park, just look for the green PayByPhone signs on the side of your parking meter or parking kiosk. Download the PayByPhone app, or visit paybyphone.com to start parking.

Oscar party at library

There will be a daytime Oscar party at the Concord Public Library on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the auditorium. Wear your best red-carpet attire. Have your photo taken by paparazzi in the photo booth. Watch the Oscar-nominated film, Judy. Light refreshments served.

Ward Two helpers needed

Ward Two residents, the city clerk’s office is looking for residents that live within Ward Two in the city of Concord to work at the polls on Election Day on Tuesday, Feb. 110. If you’re interested, please contact the city clerk at the city clerk’s office at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. The Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Absentee ballots

Absentee ballots for the Feb. 11, 2020, Presidential Primary Election are available from the city clerk’s office. Residents who are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day, due to absence from town, religious observance, or physical disability, may request an absentee ballot. You must be registered to vote prior to casting an absentee ballot. The deadline to register to vote prior to Election Day has passed.

On Feb. 11, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the city’s ten ward locations.

Ward One: Immaculate Conception Church, Bonney Street, Penacook

Ward Two: West Congregational Church, 499 N. State St.

Ward Three: Beaver Meadow Golf Course, 1 Beaver Meadow St.

Ward Four: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Concord, 55 Bradley St.,

Ward Five: Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St.,

Ward Six: Christ the King Parish, 72 S. Main St.

Ward Seven: West Street Ward House, 41 West St.

Ward Eight: Bektash Temple, 189 Pembroke Road

Ward Nine: Havenwood, 33 Christian Ave.

Ward Ten: Broken Ground School, 51 S. Curtisville Road

To request an absentee ballot, or for more information about the upcoming election, contact the City Clerk’s office at 225-8500, or via e-mail at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. The City Clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Trail Master Plan

If you were unable to attend our Trail Master Plan meeting on January 28, you can still participate by taking our survey surveymonkey.com/r/ConcordTrails.

Naloxone, CPR training

The Concord Fire Department’s Project First will offer Naloxone and hands-only CPR training on Feb. 3 or 18 next month. Learn why and how to administer Naloxone (Narcan) to a person who has overdosed on opioids. Learn how to perform CPR on a person in cardiac arrest. Free trainings will be held at the Concord Fire Department, 24 Horseshoe Pond Lane, Concord. Call to reserve your spot at 225-8650.

Spotlight on legal extern

Abby Martinen is a third-year law student at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law here in Concord. She is originally from the Seacoast and received her undergraduate degrees from the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Abby is externing in the City Solicitor’s Office Monday through Wednesday through the end of April. You may also see her at the City Wide Community Center on Saturday mornings working for the Concord Parks and Rec Department. Welcome, Abby!

