City newsletter: Primary nears, plus some trainings

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Ward Two helpers needed

Ward Two residents, the city clerk’s office is looking for residents that live within Ward Two in the city of Concord to work at the polls on Election Day on Tuesday, Feb. 110. If you’re interested, please contact the city clerk at the city clerk’s office at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. The Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Absentee ballots

Absentee ballots for the Feb. 11, 2020, Presidential Primary Election are available from the city Cclerk’s office. Residents who are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day, due to absence from town, religious observance, or physical disability, may request an absentee ballot. You must be registered to vote prior to casting an absentee ballot.

Feb. 3 is the last day residents may register to vote prior to Election Day.

On Feb. 11, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the city’s ten ward locations.

Ward One: Immaculate Conception Church, Bonney Street, Penacook

Ward Two: West Congregational Church, 499 N. State St.

Ward Three: Beaver Meadow Golf Course, 1 Beaver Meadow St.

Ward Four: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Concord, 55 Bradley St.,

Ward Five: Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St.,

Ward Six: Christ the King Parish, 72 S. Main St.

Ward Seven: West Street Ward House, 41 West St.

Ward Eight: Bektash Temple, 189 Pembroke Road

Ward Nine: Havenwood, 33 Christian Ave.

Ward Ten: Broken Ground School, 51 S. Curtisville Road

To request an absentee ballot, or for more information about the upcoming election, contact the City Clerk’s office at 225-8500, or via e-mail at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. The City Clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Tree collection

Curbside Christmas tree collection ended last week, but residents can still bring trees to the Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Road during the month of January. The Transfer Station is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations must be removed from the tree.

Library concert

The N.H. Ukeladies will perform today, Wednesday, at 6 p.m. at the Concord Public Library. Snow day will be Thursday. The N.H. Ukeladies are a fun group of ukulele-playing ladies who love to sing, play and share their music. John Chouinard and the N.H. Ukeladies delight audiences with their versions of standards and hits.

Assessing presentation

On Thursday, from 7 to 9 p.m., Director of Real Estate Assessments Kathy Temchack will hold a public forum where she will give a presentation on the assessing process, including assessments, abatements, exemptions, credits, and tax billing. The forum will take place in City Council Chambers located at 37 Green St., on the second floor. All are welcome to attend.

Naloxone and hands-only CPR training

The Concord Fire Department’s Project First will offer Naloxone and hands-only CPR training on Feb. 3 or 18 next month. Learn why and how to administer Naloxone (Narcan) to a person who has overdosed on opioids. Learn how to perform CPR on a person in cardiac arrest. Free trainings will be held at the Concord Fire Department, 24 Horseshoe Pond Lane, Concord. Call to reserve your spot at 225-8650.

