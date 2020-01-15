Victorian mystery has great plot

The Vanishing Man

By Charles Finch

2019/ 288 pages / historical mystery

Charles Lenox is a young nobleman living in London in 1853 who investigates mysteries as “a private sort of police officer.” He is asked by the illustrious Duke of Dorset to look into a theft of a painting of his great-grandfather. Charles accepts the case. But Charles is more interested in another painting that the thief has left behind. It is a smaller, darker painting, and it may be the only existing oil painting of a very famous, mysterious person. If it is genuine, it would be extremely valuable. The painting is linked to a priceless treasure that the Duke’s family has sworn to find and protect. There are several other people trying to uncover this treasure, and some of them will stop at nothing to find it. But as Charles begins his investigation, the Duke is kidnapped, and then a murder is committed in the Duke’s household. Charles must use all his skills in deducting in this fascinating case. He also must watch his step in dealing with a determined aristocrat who is accustomed to getting his own way.

This Victorian era mystery has a great plot – full of twists and turns, and charming characters. It is a wonderful prequel to the excellent Charles Lenox mysteries.

Robbin Bailey, Concord Public Library

Visit CPL at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Related Posts