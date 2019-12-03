City Manager’s Newsletter: Penacook tree lighting, fire chief retirement and more

The 13th Annual Penacook Tree Lighting Celebration at Boudreau Square will be held on Wednesday, December 4th, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Courtesy of City of Concord

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last week. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button on the home page. Here are some highlights from last week’s letter:

Penacook tree lighting

The 13th Annual Penacook Tree Lighting Celebration at Boudreau Square will be held on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be refreshments, live music from the Penacook Elementary School Chorus and a visit from Santa.

Fire chief Dan Andrus to retire

It is with the utmost respect, and greatest appreciation for his service, that City Administration announces the retirement of Concord Fire Chief Dan Andrus. Chief Andrus has made the difficult yet rewarding decision to move on to the next chapter in his professional life. Chief Andrus has served the Concord community for the last 11 years with valor, empathy, integrity, and, most of all, kindness. Chief Andrus has been a champion for his department with a multitude of accomplishments, including improving the city’s overall Public Fire Protection Classification; implementation of Project FIRST and Mobile Integrated Health systems; numerous improvements to our fire stations; and the construction of a new fire training facility. His final day at Fire Headquarters will be at the end of December.

Leaf collection ends Friday

Concord General Services’ Highway and Utilities crews are in their final week of leaf collection. Crews are continuing to monitor weather conditions as they collect leaves throughout the city. The weather has been cooperating enough, so far, to allow crews to continue collection. Fall Leaf Collection is dependent on weather conditions since crews use the same trucks for winter operations and snow plowing, and crews must first prioritize treating roads. Wet snow and ice also thicken and freeze leaf piles, making collection more difficult and, sometimes, no longer possible. As long as the weather permits, crews will continue leaf collection through Friday, Dec. 6.

Time is limited for crews to get to all areas of the city before the onset of winter weather. Therefore, crews can only come by locations once and will not be able to return to areas already collected. Due to unpredictable weather conditions and leaf volumes, it is not possible to predict when crews will reach certain areas. Residents are encouraged to be prepared for the winter weather and to consider participating in the bagged leaf collection program to guarantee collection.

Bagged leaf collection began Nov. 18, and will continue through Friday. This is the second year of fall bagged collection to supplement bulk collection and provide a more predictable opportunity for residents to dispose of leaves. Unlike bulk collection, bagged collection is not weather dependent and will provide three separate guaranteed opportunities for collection. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or labeled rigid containers such as trash barrels. Leaves must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. each Monday during bagged collection, regardless of your trash collection day. Leaves will be collected by the city’s trash contractor, Casella, and will be collected separately from trash and recycling (possibly ahead of or behind your trash day).

Residents can also mulch their leaves, dispose of leaves in wooded areas on their property, or bring leaves to a local accepting farm or Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center. Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays through Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon. Free drop-off is available with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pickup truck.

Provide your feedback and tell us your thoughts about this year’s program change by submitting a quick feedback form. Find the feedback form, maps, and more information at concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Road construction updates

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Broadway (Pillsbury Street to West Street)

Centre Street/Liberty Street (at Roundabout)

Manchester Street (Black Hills Road to Garvins Falls Road)

North State Street (Centre Street to Pleasant Street)

Pleasant Street (Spring Street to State Street)

Wildemere Terrace (School Street to end)

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, possible road closures and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

Neighborhood parking forum

Come meet with the city’s parking committee Thursday to discuss final draft recommendations for parking issues on narrow streets in your neighborhood.

Who: Residents, property owners, merchants, employees and students of the Old North Cemetery neighborhood (Zone 4 of the Narrow Street Study Area) as generally bounded by Beacon Street, Curtice Avenue, Main Street and Rumford Street. All are welcome.

When: Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.

Where: City Council Chambers, 37 Green St., second floor.

More information: Contact Matt Walsh, director of redevelopment, downtown services and special projects at 225-8570 or mwalsh@concordnh.gov.

Related Posts