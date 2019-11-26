Check out some of the wildest trees we found at the Feztival of Trees

This "For the Kids" tree, donated by Bektash Tree, features a slew of high-end toys and gadgets including a Nintendo Switch, an Xbox One, a TV, a drone and much more. JON BODELL / Insider staff This "Home and Motion" tree isn't much of a tree at all, but it does come with a brand new moped and a giant teddy bear (it does NOT, however, come with the fez -- sorry!). JON BODELL / Insider staff This display, "Tune Into Christmas," donated by Ted Dooley, might be the most original design of them all, turning an old-school TV into a Christmas display. It isn't a tree, but it's still pretty cool. JON BODELL / Insider staff The ever-popular "Tool Tree," donated by the Dooley family, is back once again, featuring all kinds of brand new power and hand tools, mostly by Ryobi and Milwaukee. JON BODELL / Insider staff The Friends of Forgotten Children donated this "Something Sweet for the Holidays" tree, which has enough candy and sugar to last until next Christmas. JON BODELL / Insider staff

The Bektash Shrine Center’s 19th annual Feztival of Trees is in full swing until Sunday, Dec. 1. This event is always a spectacle every year, with more than 100 elaborate, creative, funny and enticing artificial Christmas trees and gifts on display for all to see – and try to win.

The Fezitval – which derives its name from the iconic fez worn by Bektash Shrine members – has become one of the highlights of the holiday calendar in Concord, with between 10,000 and 12,000 attendees stopping by over the course of the week-plus it runs. We stopped by on Saturday to check out the selection, and we were not disappointed.

The Bektash Shrine Center is at 189 Pembroke Road. Go to bektashshriners.org for more.

