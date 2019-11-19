Concord’s annual ski and skate sale headed back to Steeplegate Mall

The Concord Capital Ski and Outing Club is looking for a new home for its annual Ski and Skate Sale. ELIZABETH FRANTZ

The Capital Ski & Outing Club’s annual ski and skate sale is heading back to the mall.

The date of this huge sale is consistent – always the first Saturday in December, which is Dec. 7 this year – but the location has been nomadic.

For years the sale was held in the Green Street gym next to City Hall until it outgrew the space. Then it was held at the former Circuit City store in the Steeplegate Mall. When the Altitude Trampoline Park moved into that space it rented a location on Regional Drive, but that building wasn’t available this year.

After a search, said Cheryl Hayden, the club’s president, The Zoo Health Club offered empty space next to its facility, which occupies part of the former Bon Ton department store.

“There’s plenty of room … and plenty of parking,” said Hayden.

The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but things start happening on Thursday before the sale, when equipment starts to arrive.

Anyone in the Capital Area can bring their used equipment (in good condition) to the club, which sells it and keeps 20 percent of the profit. Ski dealers also offer new and slightly used equipment through the club. Vendors have their own booths.

The sale is the club’s biggest fundraiser, bringing in thousands of dollars each year. It’s not uncommon for the sale to gross $100,000 in sales, with sellers getting 80 percent. The club uses what’s left over to help maintain Concord outdoor activities, including cross-country ski trails.

Anyone with questions can contact Hayden at 491-4703.

