Kimball Jenkins to host opening reception for Greater Concord Photography Club

The Greater Concord Photography Club's annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. JON BODELL / Insider staff

The Greater Concord Photography Club’s annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held Friday at 5 p.m. in the Carriage House. The reception will be free, and refreshments will be served. You will even have a chance to win a door prize – a framed photo of your choice.

