Kimball Jenkins to host opening reception for Greater Concord Photography Club

By - Nov 12, 2019 | 0 comments

The Greater Concord Photography Club’s annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. JON BODELL / Insider staff
The Greater Concord Photography Club’s annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. JON BODELL / Insider staff
The Greater Concord Photography Club’s annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. JON BODELL / Insider staff
The Greater Concord Photography Club’s annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. JON BODELL / Insider staff
The Greater Concord Photography Club’s annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. JON BODELL / Insider staff
The Greater Concord Photography Club’s annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. JON BODELL / Insider staff
The Greater Concord Photography Club’s annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. JON BODELL / Insider staff
The Greater Concord Photography Club’s annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. JON BODELL / Insider staff
The Greater Concord Photography Club’s annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. JON BODELL / Insider staff
The Greater Concord Photography Club’s annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. JON BODELL / Insider staff

The Greater Concord Photography Club’s annual show and sale is now on display at Kimball Jenkins School of Art in the Carriage House gallery. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held Friday at 5 p.m. in the Carriage House. The reception will be free, and refreshments will be served. You will even have a chance to win a door prize – a framed photo of your choice.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2019 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright