Elementary school girls hold their own against the boys in flag football

Football may be a men’s game at the professional level, but not at the Concord Parks and Recreation level. Earlier this year, the ever-popular NFL Flag Football program put on by the Parks and Rec department featured an all-girls team, and the young ladies held their own. The team featured nine girls – eight from Concord and one from Bow – in grades 4 through 6 who competed against boys’ teams throughout the flag football season. The girls, coached by Christa McAuliffe School teacher Mike Pelletier, went an impressive 5-2 in their inaugural season. By comparison, the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals are a combined 0-15 this year – and those guys get paid, and paid very well, at that. Maybe those teams could learn a thing or two from this all-girls team of elementary school kids, who felt good about their season.
“We had a great team of girls,” said Chandler Curtis. “I think we played well against the boys.” Gracen Arndt added, “It’s fun to learn how to play a new sport and show the boys how it’s done.” Maddie Short loved being on a team, saying “My favorite part of the flag football season was the feeling of playing the game. I’ve never actually been on a football team. It’s always been playing football at recess or passing at home. So getting to play on a real all-girls flag football team was really fun.”
While the season is now over, the girls look forward to getting back out on the field next year.
November 5, 2019
This is so amazing!! My daughter loves playing flag football and is looking forward to doing this next year!!