Blast From the Past: A look back at the original Concord Dairy

By - Nov 5, 2019 | 0 comments

The old Concord Dairy, located at 84 Washington St. in Concord, pictured in 1921. Concord Public Library
The old Concord Dairy, located at 84 Washington St. in Concord, pictured in 1921. Concord Public Library

For the Insider

This photograph shows the original Concord Dairy that became a co-op in 1921. The first Concord Dairy was located at 84 Washington St. in Concord – heading west it was located on the right-hand side shortly after Lyndon Street. It was on the site of the current parking lot as you approach the UNH/Pierce Law Center. The dairy purchased the 84 Washington St. property, known as the “Gale-Brown” property, in 1921 and renovated it into a dairy plant. Milk delivery was still completed by horse and wagon – at the rear of the Washington Street property was a small stable where five to six horses were kept. The first auto truck was not purchased by Concord Dairy until 1925. The plant was once again remodeled in 1925 and a new pasteurizer was installed.

More From This Issue

Author: James W. Spain

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2019 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright