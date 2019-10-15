What’s with all the pink ribbons within the ads?

You might notice some ads in this paper that feature big pink ribbons somewhere within the ad. That’s not a mistake, and it’s not just something cute to throw in to a special Making Strides Against Breast Cancer issue.

The ribbons are a way for advertisers to show their support for those battling cancer and those who are working in fields dedicated to finding a cure. Advertisers may request to add a ribbon to any of their ads for $20, and the proceeds from those ribbons go to the American Cancer Society.

The Oct. 19 issue of the Monitor will feature a special page dedicated to breast cancer awareness, and that issue will be chock-full of ads that feature the pink ribbons. If you would like to add a ribbon to any of your ads – or if you’re not an advertiser yet but would like to be – contact ad representative Deb Spaulding at 369-3233 or dspaulding@cmonitor.com.

