Three author events in five days at Gibson’s Bookstore this week

As usual, Gibson’s Bookstore has a busy week of author events in store this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m., John C Porter presents the new edition of his classic, Preserving Old Barns: Preventing the Loss of a Valuable Resource. Preserving Old Barns is a wonderful resource for barn owners to assess, care for and celebrate their special structures. This illustrated, full-color second edition features over 200 pictures, 100 pages of new information from Porter, and barn preservation techniques from timber framer Arron Sturgis. It provides a practical understanding of the history, function and preservation of old barns.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., poets Willie Perdomo and Matt W. Miller will visit Gibson’s to share their award-winning poetry.

Perdomo is the author of The Crazy Bunch (Penguin Poets, 2019); The Essential Hits of Shorty Bon Bon (Penguin Poets, 2014), a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and winner of the International Latino Book Award; Smoking Lovely (Rattapallax, 2004), winner of the PEN Open Book Award; and Where a Nickel Costs a Dime (Norton, 1996), a finalist for the Poetry Society of America Norma Farber First Book Award. His work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Norton Anthology of Latino Literature, Poetry, Bomb Magazine and African Voices. He is currently a Lucas Arts Program Literary Fellow and teaches English at Phillips Exeter Academy.

Matt W. Miller was born and raised in Lowell, Mass. He is the author of The Wounded for the Water (Salmon Poetry) ; Club Icarus (University of North Texas Press), selected by Major Jackson as the 2012 Vassar Miller Poetry Prize winner; and Cameo Diner: Poems (Loom). He has published work previously in Slate, Harvard Review, Notre Dame Review, Southwest Review, Southeast Review, Florida Review, Third Coast, The Rumpus, Poetry Daily and other journals. He was winner of the 2015 River Styx Micro-Beer, Micro-fiction Prize and Iron Horse Review’s 2015 Trifecta Poetry Prize. He has been awarded a Wallace Stegner Fellowship in Poetry and a Walter E. Dakin Fellowship in Poetry from Sewanee Writers’ Conference. He has taught creative writing and literature at Stanford University, University of Massachusetts Lowell, New England College, Harvard Extension and the Concord State Prison for Men.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., picturebook illustrator Mark Hoffmann joins Gibson’s to share his newest books in a storytime. He’ll share the stories and pictures of his newest projects, the high-flying poetic Hawks Kettle, Puffins Wheel: And Other Poems of Birds in Flight (written by Susan Vande Griek), and the down-to-earth Poop (written by Poppy Champignon).

All of the events are free and open to the public.

Gibson’s Bookstore

