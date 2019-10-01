Raise awareness, money for mental illness at 17th annual NAMIWalks NH

Amy Allard and her children Hailey and James start at the NAMI Walk on Sunday, September 30, 2018 across from Memorial Field. Allard raised over $3,000 in memory of her husband Jeremy who died from suicide in 2012. GEOFF FORESTER Participants in the NAMI Walk travel down Centre Street on Sunday, September 30, 2018. GEOFF FORESTER Heather Anderson of Hillsboro gets a hug after getting emotional after taking a group photo for Bonnieâs Soul Sisters in memory of her sister Bonnie who died in 2001 before the NAMI Walk on Sunday, September 30, 2018. GEOFF FORESTER

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend while also contributing to a great cause, check out the 17th annual NAMIWalks NH on Sunday.

NAMIWalks is the nation’s largest mental health awareness and fundraising event, and the Concord event is always well-attended. As of press time, there were already more than 800 individuals and more than 100 teams registered.

One of the defining features of NAMIWalks NH is that there is no minimum registration fee. Participants are encouraged to give what they can, and many people tend to go above and beyond – more than $92,000 had been raised by press time, which is a substantial chunk of change considering the number of registered participants (that’s an average of more than $111 per person). The overall fundraising goal is $125,000, which is still totally in reach if enough people chip in before the event.

Of course, you don’t have to participate in the walk to contribute to the cause. You can simply make a donation by going to NAMIWalksNH.org and clicking the button at the top of the page labeled “Donate to this event.”

There are multiple ways you can make a difference with NAMIWalks: as a sponsor, committee member, team captain, team member, individual walker or volunteer. Team captain is the designation given to the person who creates a team for the walk. If they register online, they receive email notifications when new members register online. They can customize the team webpage and access special online team features.

There’s an incentive for individuals, too – every individual who raises $100 will be recognized on walk day with a free event T-shirt.

“However you participate in NAMIWalks, you will be joining NAMI’s movement to raise awareness of mental illness and raise funds for our mission to help individuals and families right here in our region,” the event’s website says.

The walk will begin at the soccer fields on South Fruit Street in Concord on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. The walk is a 5K and is suitable for the whole family.

For more info, contact Brittany Porter with NAMI NH at 225-5359, ext. 349 or bporter@naminh.org.

Insider staff

