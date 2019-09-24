Capital Arts Fest to bring skilled crafters to Concord’s South Main Street

Diane Nericcio of Thorton poses with her handmade leather bags at the 2018 Capital Arts Fest in downtown Concord. This year's festival will run Sept. 27-29 on South Main Street in front of the League of N.H. Craftsmen headquarters. Courtesy of League of N.H. Craftsmen

The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen will once again bring art and fine craft to the streets of Concord with the Capital Arts Fest, running this Friday through Sunday. The weekend-long event will showcase dozens of artisans, craftsmen, musicians and food vendors in front of the League’s headquarters on South Main Street.

“After last year’s inaugural Capital Arts Fest, excitement is growing for this year’s event – which will be even bigger and more diverse than last year’s,” said Miriam Carter, executive director of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. “Much like the Annual Craftsmen’s Fair, we hope to attract visitors from across the state and far beyond to introduce them to the world of art and fine craft – and the dedication and skill required to make each piece. This is a great opportunity to shop fine craft, learn about the League and our wonderful partners, and experience all that the city of Concord has to offer.”

The event, which will showcase downtown Concord’s arts district as a cultural destination, is the result of a successful partnership with the City of Concord, the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Creative Concord Committee, the Capitol Center for the Arts and Concord Community Music School.

“We’ve worked hard over the past several years to make Concord a destination for both those looking for space to create and those looking to appreciate art and fine craft,” said Mayor Jim Bouley. “The City of Concord has a fantastic partner in the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, which is headquartered right in the heart of our arts district. We’re proud to have their support in organizing this event to showcase all of the amazing things we’re doing here in Concord.”

Visitors will have numerous activities to choose from; they can shop for one-of-a-kind craft, watch craft demonstrations, see performances sponsored by the Capitol Center for the Arts, meet talented artists, and indulge in delicious food and New Hampshire craft beer. In the League’s Exhibition Gallery, guests can view two exhibits: “Then and Now – How Far We’ve Come,” featuring both early and current work of League juried members to showcase their personal journeys as craftsmen, and “Journey – An Encaustic Exhibition,” which will feature three contemporary encaustic artists who are invited guests: Emma Ashby, Fran Koenig and Wo Schiffman. The Exhibition Gallery will be open extended hours to coincide with the fest’s other activities. These two exhibits will run through Dec. 20.

Festival hours are Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. See nhcrafts.org for more details.

Tessa Kurman Ali

