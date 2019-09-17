VCA Charities presented Pope Memorial SPCA with check for $6,400

A good time was had by all at a celebration for Pope Memorial SPCA in late August. VCA as a company held a big fundraiser called Pennies for Pets and nominated Pope Memorial SPCA to be the receiver of all the money raised in New England. Pope Memorial received a jumbo check for more than $6,300 during a celebration at VCA Russell Animal Hospital, and smiles were all around. Courtesy of VCA CAVES A good time was had by all at a celebration for Pope Memorial SPCA in late August. VCA as a company held a big fundraiser called Pennies for Pets and nominated Pope Memorial SPCA to be the receiver of all the money raised in New England. Pope Memorial received a jumbo check for more than $6,300 during a celebration at VCA Russell Animal Hospital, and smiles were all around. Courtesy of VCA CAVES A good time was had by all at a celebration for Pope Memorial SPCA in late August. VCA as a company held a big fundraiser called Pennies for Pets and nominated Pope Memorial SPCA to be the receiver of all the money raised in New England. Pope Memorial received a jumbo check for more than $6,300 during a celebration at VCA Russell Animal Hospital, and smiles were all around. Courtesy of VCA CAVES

VCA Charities and VCA Hospitals collected donations from VCA hospitals around the state for three months in an effort known as Pennies for Pets. The fundraising effort culminated with a check presentation to Concord’s Pope Memorial SPCA at an event at Russell Animal Hospital at the end of August.

Pope Memorial SPCA was the lucky recipient of the jumbo check for $6,374.38, handed off during an ice cream social. The entire Pope Memorial team showed up and was so thankful for the support and everyone’s efforts in raising these funds to help the homeless and abandoned pets of New Hampshire, said Joshua Jasper, hospital director with VCA Capital Area Veterinary Emergency & Specialty.

“Our mission in the community is to help homeless and abandoned pets every day,” said Heather Faria, executive director. “These funds will help pets in need of medical care so that we can treat them and rehabilitate them to find their forever home. These funds will be put to good use and we are very thankful to the N.H. VCA Teams and VCA Charities for their efforts in raising them.”

“I want to thank everyone that attended the event and I would like to thank the team at VCA Russell Animal Hospital for both being the top fundraiser and also for hosting such an amazing event,” Jasper said. “I would also like to thank each and every one of our New Hampshire team members that spent months asking clients to round up for Pennies for Pets, selling all colors of WOOF hats, and generally being a proponent of something that benefited many pets that needed it. We made a difference, Team VCA!”

Insider staff

