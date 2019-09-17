City Manager’s Newsletter: Ice skating returns, upcoming events and more

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. You can read the full newsletter by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the Newsletter button on the home page. Here are some highlights:

Filing deadline for municipal office

The city’s next municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Anyone wishing to file for municipal office may file by petition through Friday, Sept. 20.

Filings will be taken for the office of Mayor, Councilor At-Large, Ward Councilor, Ward Moderator, Ward Clerk and Supervisor of the Checklist. The filing fee to run for Mayor or member of City Council is $5. The filing fee for a ward official position is $1.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at 225-8500 with any questions. For additional election-related information, visit our election web page at concordnh.gov.

School Street garage closure

Work continues on the School Street garage and remains focused on steel work for the new south stair tower, installation of waterproofing membrane and lighting. Lighting work is nearly completed. The contractor recently installed new LED fixtures on the roof level which are brighter, more energy efficient and easier to maintain. (The original 1985 poles were salvaged and repainted to reduce costs).

Closure this weekend: The garage will be closed Friday, Sept. 20 from 6 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 a.m. in order to accommodate membrane work.

Beaver Meadow updates

Fall Wednesday Night Ladies’ League: Beaver Meadow Golf Course is going to be offering a four-week ladies league starting Wednesday and ending Oct. 9. The start time for all league play will be a 4 p.m. shotgun. We will have varying formats (listed below). We encourage everyone to participate. This will be a fun, friendly and inviting league for all levels of golfers. All pairings will be put together by the pro shop each week.

Non-Member Fee: $120

Member Fee: $50

Formats:

Week 1: 1-2-3 Best Ball

Week 2 : The Devil’s Arcade

Week 3: Modified Pinehurst

Week 4: Bramble

If you have any questions, please call the pro-shop at 228-8954.

Mid-week Twilight Starting at Noon: Fall is fast approaching and some of the best golfing days are here. During the month of September, we will be offering twilight pricing Monday through Friday starting at noon. So come out and play this fall! Prices are $25 walking, $37 with cart.

Ice skating returns to Everett Arena

Ice skating has returned to the Douglas N. Everett Arena and will continue for the season through March 13, 2020. Skating hours will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours will begin Oct. 19 and will also be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5 at the arena’s pro shop. Only cash or check is accepted at the arena at this time. An ATM is available in the lobby entrance. Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) has also returned for the season and will run through March 9. Practice hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Additional hours are available Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. until Nov. 20. Admission is $10 (goalies have free entry). Helmet and gloves are required and full equipment is recommended. Youth stick practice (ages 13 and under) will start on Friday and continue through Nov. 29. Practice hours will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Friday afternoons. Admission is $10 (goalies have free entry). Full equipment is required. Ice skating lessons will be offered by Concord Parks & Recreation in two sessions. Session one will be available November through December and session two will be January through February. Classes have limited registration that must be completed with Concord Parks & Recreation by mail, fax, online or in person starting in October. Registration for skating lessons cannot be done at the Everett Arena. Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Wings & Wheels at the airport

Join the City of Concord, Concord Parks & Rec Department and Granite State Airport Management Association for this year’s Wings & Wheels event at Concord Municipal Airport on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free (food will be available for purchase from several food trucks). Please note: only service animals will be allowed to enter the airport; please leave all other pets at home.

The event will include several displays, activities and demonstrations, including aircraft, antique and classic cars, the Rob Holland virtual reality exhibit, Discovery Center Planetarium, Academy of Model Aeronautics demos, food trucks, exhibitor booths and more. There will also be a raffle for a free discovery flight. More information is available at concordnh.gov/wingsandwheels.

